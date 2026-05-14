Toyota Starlet gets zero-star safety rating in SA crash test programme

The current-generation Toyota Starlet has received a zero-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash testing programme, raising concerns about one of South Africa’s most popular entry-level vehicles.

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The assessment was conducted as part of the #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative, a partnership between the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) and the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa. The programme anonymously purchases entry-level vehicles in South Africa and subjects them to international-standard crash testing.

According to the results, the Toyota Starlet tested demonstrated significant weaknesses in occupant protection, particularly during side impact testing.

The vehicle tested was fitted with two airbags and was found to have poor head and chest protection, while its body structure was rated as unstable.

Among the findings highlighted by GNCAP:

Head and chest protection in side impact testing was rated poor

The footwell area and bodyshell were found to be unstable and unable to withstand additional load

A side pole test was not conducted because side head protection airbags were not fitted

During frontal impact testing, the head of a three-year-old crash-test dummy made contact with the vehicle interior

In side impact testing, a child dummy's head was exposed to impact

Richard Woods, CEO of GNCAP, described the result as concerning.

“This is a shocking zero-star result from Toyota,” Woods said.

“The Starlet, one of the most popular cars sold in South Africa, had an unstable bodyshell, as well as poor head and chest protection, which are both causes for serious concern.”

The vehicle tested represents an earlier version of the Starlet sold locally before an update introduced in September 2025.

Toyota now offers six airbags as standard across the range, compared with the two-airbag model assessed during the test.

However, the AA noted that while additional airbags were introduced, no visible structural changes accompanied the update. GNCAP plans to test the newer six-airbag version later this year.

The AA estimates that more than 20,000 South Africans purchased the Starlet before the safety upgrade.

Bobby Ramagwede, CEO of the AA South Africa, said the findings are significant given the vehicle’s popularity and use beyond private ownership.

“These entry-level vehicles are also readily available in vehicle rental and corporate fleets, which further multiplies the risk to motorists,” Ramagwede said.

The AA advised Starlet owners to check for SRS airbag markings on the vehicle’s roof lining and B-pillar to identify whether they own the newer version equipped with additional airbags.