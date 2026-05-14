Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse named Nissan Navara ambassadors

South African rugby stars Aphelele Fassi and Jordan Hendrikse have officially joined the Nissan family, with the duo proudly receiving the keys to their new Nissan Navara PRO-4X bakkies at the Bidvest McCarthy dealership in Durban this week.

Jordan Hendrikse and Aphelele Fassi. Image supplied

Fassi and Hendrikse become Nissan’s first sports ambassadors for 2026. This partnership, which was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, follows the announcement of three industry ambassadors a fortnight ago at the Nissan head office in Irene, Pretoria.

“The Nissan Navara is an incredible vehicle,” says Ramy Mohareb, head of communications, brand and customer experience for Nissan Africa.

“It has proved itself in some of the toughest environments imaginable, while being very diverse at the same time in its application; from commercial to industrial to adventure. Whatever the specification, the Nissan Navara is a passport to dare, which is why it’s so wonderful to have these great sports stars affirming precisely that by becoming brand ambassadors.”

Fullback Aphelele Fassi, a dynamic presence in the Springbok squad, has earned 15 Test caps and was a member of the national team that won the 2024 and 2025 Rugby Championship titles. A stalwart for the Sharks since his professional debut in 2018, Fassi’s ability on the field aligns with the Navara’s reputation for performance.

"I’ve always looked for a vehicle that matches the intensity of the game, and the Navara PRO-4X does exactly that," said Fassi. "It’s a privilege to partner with a brand that values toughness and innovation as much as we do on the rugby field."

Joining him is flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who has been part of the Springbok squad since 2024. After starting his professional career in Johannesburg, Hendrikse returned to Durban to join his brother, Jaden, at the Sharks. In October 2024, the two became the 36th pair of brothers to play for the Springboks.

"For me, it’s about the journey and having the right support to get there," added Hendrikse. "The Navara is all about the freedom to dare, and I’m excited to be behind the wheel of a bakkie that is built for South African conditions."

Nissan South Africa sales director, Reichardt Groenewald, noted that hosting the handover in Durban was a natural choice.

“When you buy a Nissan Navara, you’re not just buying a fantastic vehicle that allows you the freedom to dare, you’re also getting an immediate relationship with our exceptional dealer network," said Groenewald. "This gives you confidence wherever you are in your journey with Nissan anywhere in the country, since you’re never further than 25km from one of our dealers.”

The Nissan Navara PRO-4X is a specialised 4x4 double-cab bakkie featuring a 2.5L twin-turbo diesel engine (140kW/450Nm) with a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Designed for off-roading, it offers 213mm ground clearance, 3500kg braked towing capacity, and premium interior features including an eight-inch screen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and unique black styling accents.

The Pro 4X set the standard for endurance and durability when it undertook Daring Africa, an eight country 8000km odyssey from South Africa to Egypt. The Stealth was launched in the Magaliesberg foothills last year, while the Navara Warrior, by Premcar, wrote its own world record on debut for the longest off-road journey which it completed in Namaqualand, some of South Africa’s most challenging terrain imaginable.

Mohareb added: “The Navara was also adjudged Car of the Year in its segment in 2022 in South Africa, as well as Bakkie of the Year in its segment of the inaugural competition of the same name. It really does defy ordinary and set the standard for toughness.”

Curtis Nxumalo, Head of Commercial for Roc Nation Sports International in South Africa, concluded by stating: “At Roc Nation Sports International, we pride ourselves on aligning our world-class athletes with brands that share their drive, resilience, and local heritage.

“Aphelele and Jordan embody the spirit of modern South African excellence - dynamic, fearless, and always pushing boundaries. Seeing them partner with a brand as iconic and rugged as Nissan was a perfect fit.”