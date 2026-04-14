AA CEO: South Africans are being sold second-tier car safety

Automobile Association CEO Bobby Ramagwede says car manufacturers who are capable of producing safer vehicles for other regions do not apply the same standards in Africa unless required by government regulations.

AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede | image supplied

Ramagwede told Bizcommunity that the result of car manufacturers not applying the same safety standards for vehicles in Africa results in consumers receiving inferior levels of protection.

Recently, two popular cars in South Africa received dismal Global NCAP safety ratings, after being tested as part of the #SaferCarsforAfrica campaign. The Hyundai Grand i10 received a zero-star safety rating for adult occupants, based on the omission of airbags for the side body and head.

Bobby explained that South Africa’s vehicle safety standards are set far below those used by Global NCAP. A car can legally be sold with only two airbags, which meets the local regulatory requirement but fails the international benchmark for a safe vehicle.

"Cars score zero stars either because of severe structural failure or because they lack essential passive safety features, including adequate airbag protection," he said.

Safety before profit

As a result of certain cars not meeting the threshold of what is deemed safe by the Global NCAP, Ramagwede is making a call for auto manufacturers to put safety before profit.

"Manufacturers tend to hide behind cost minimisation arguments, but this is ultimately profit maximisation at the expense of African consumers’ safety.

"Many vehicles assembled in South Africa are built for multiple markets, yet some manufacturers justify reducing safety specifications locally by claiming that African buyers are price-sensitive.

"Research shows that components required to improve safety can cost as little as R2,800, yet manufacturers choose not to include them in order to retain that amount as profit," he said.

Baseline safety features must change

Ramagwede said two features should be mandatory in every new vehicle sold in South Africa: electronic stability control and a minimum of six airbags.

He described electronic stability control as one of the most critical safety systems after seatbelts, helping prevent loss-of-control crashes.

"A full suite of at least six airbags is essential to ensure protection for all occupants, including those seated in the rear," he said.

Not if reform accelerates

Ramagwede said South Africans do not have to remain stuck with lower safety standards compared to developed markets.

He pointed to the AA’s Safer Cars for Africa programme as a step towards closing that gap, highlighting its focus on raising awareness and pushing for stronger requirements.

"The Safer Cars for Africa programme demonstrates that the AA recognises the safety deficit and is committed to addressing it," he said.

The organisation’s proposed Africa NCAP initiative would provide a private-sector-driven mechanism to benchmark vehicles and encourage higher safety standards across the continent.