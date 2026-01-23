Why car safety ratings go unnoticed in South Africa

As traffic volumes rise during the back-to-work and back-to-school period, road safety is again under scrutiny in South Africa. While speeding, alcohol abuse and poor road conditions are frequently cited as key risks, the role of vehicle safety remains less understood by many motorists.

Image supplied

One of the most commonly referenced measures of vehicle safety is the New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). Despite regular mention in motoring discussions, there is still widespread confusion about what NCAP ratings assess, how they apply locally, and what they mean in real-world South African driving conditions.

NCAP is an independent vehicle safety testing programme that evaluates how well vehicles protect occupants and pedestrians in the event of a crash. Vehicles are tested under controlled conditions and scored across categories such as adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian safety, and the availability of safety assist technologies, including electronic stability control.

Several NCAP bodies operate globally, including Euro NCAP and ANCAP in Australia. For South Africa and other emerging markets, Global NCAP is the most relevant, as it tests vehicles sold in developing regions where regulatory standards often differ from those in Europe and the US.

Global NCAP ratings range from zero to five stars. Higher ratings indicate stronger vehicle structures, improved occupant protection and more comprehensive safety features. A zero-star rating does not mean a vehicle has no safety equipment, but rather that it fails to meet minimum international safety standards under testing.

SA’s vehicle safety regulations lag

According to Mike Pashut, CEO and founder of ChangeCars.co.za, many consumers incorrectly assume that all new vehicles meet the same safety benchmarks simply because they are new. “In reality, the difference between a zero-star and a five-star rating can be significant in terms of survivability in a crash,” he says.

South Africa’s vehicle safety regulations have historically lagged behind those of more developed markets. While seatbelts are mandatory, features such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control and advanced crash structures are not consistently enforced across all segments. As a result, some widely sold entry-level vehicles continue to achieve low safety ratings.

Global NCAP testing over the past decade has shown that several affordable and popular models offer limited occupant protection, particularly for rear passengers and children. In a country where road accidents claim more than 12,000 lives a year, this shortfall carries serious consequences.

At the same time, experts caution against viewing NCAP ratings in isolation. Pashut notes that vehicle safety is only one part of a broader equation that includes driver behaviour and road conditions. “A five-star-rated car cannot compensate for reckless driving, and a lower-rated car should not be dismissed outright if driven responsibly,” he says. “But ratings do provide a clearer picture of risk.”

Economic pressure also plays a role. Many South African buyers are forced to prioritise affordability over safety, with entry-level vehicles often lacking features that are standard in other markets. This raises broader questions about access to safer mobility.

In recent years, increased consumer awareness and public scrutiny have prompted some manufacturers to improve safety specifications on locally sold models. Global NCAP has also expanded testing across Africa, increasing pressure on automakers to raise standards.

For everyday drivers, NCAP ratings remain one of the most practical indicators of how a vehicle is likely to perform in a collision. Understanding them enables more informed purchasing decisions, particularly for families, new drivers and fleet operators.

As South Africa continues to grapple with persistent road safety challenges, demystifying vehicle safety ratings may be one of the most accessible tools available to better understand, rather than eliminate, risk.