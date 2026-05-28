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    Ramaphosa honours film composer Dr Trevor Jones with Order of Ikhamanga in Silver

    South African-born film composer Dr Trevor Jones received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from President Cyril Ramaphosa at the recent National Orders ceremony in Pretoria.
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com/PresidencyZA

    The Presidency announced that Jones was recognised for his “contribution to musical arts and cinema through his composition of highly acclaimed scores for internationally successful films, and for opening his home in London as a place of refuge for many comrades of the liberation movement.”

    Born in Cape Town, Jones has enjoyed one of the most distinguished international careers ever achieved by a South African composer. After leaving South Africa during apartheid, he studied at London’s Royal Academy of Music before becoming one of Hollywood and Europe’s leading film composers.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    His body of work includes acclaimed scores for films such as The Last of the Mohicans, In the Name of the Father, Notting Hill, Mississippi Burning and Labyrinth.

    Over several decades, his music has helped shape some of cinema’s most memorable moments while flying the South African flag on the global stage.

    Speaking on receiving the honour, Jones said, "I am quite overwhelmed by the award, and I am grateful and so proud. I’m humbled to receive this honour from my country.

    "Hopefully, my story can inspire the next generation of creatives to fly the flag. As I always say to creatives: prepare, or prepare to fail."

    The National Orders are South Africa’s highest honours, awarded to citizens and distinguished foreign nationals who have made exceptional contributions in fields including arts, science, sport, democracy and public service.

    Other recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in 2026 included Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, musicians Jonathan Butler and Oskido, flautist Wouter Kellerman, and writers Dalene Matthee and Todd Matshikiza.

    Honours were given in five categories, including the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

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