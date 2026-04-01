Bizcommunity repositions for the future

From today, you may notice a subtle new look on Bizcommunity’s interfaces: A fresh new typographic treatment joins the iconic nine-dot logo grid, designed to represent the links and connections forged within South Africa’s business communities.

The refreshed corporate identity reinforces Bizcommunity’s position as SA’s essential B2B publisher - agile and poised for new concepts, ideas and trends - within the African global business media context.

Many reasons are cited for updating a company’s brand identity - changing market conditions, repositioning, technological change and to meet the needs of new and existing audiences.

Rebranding is not a decision to be taken lightly, but driven by the speed of market changes, identities can no longer be seen to be playing catch up, but should always aim to be a bit ahead of the trends.

From today, in the evolution of the Bizcommunity's media brand, our business audiences can expect new titles and cleaner frameworks that will inform the news offering going forward.

Recent trends in brand repositioning

Some of the rebranding case studies to have hit the headlines in recent years include Twitter, who were criticised for disregarding the equity in its globally recognised blue bird when rebranding to X, Facebook to Meta which shocked users with its overnight rebrand and Jaguar’s decision to drop its legacy leaping cat logo which ultimately led to the firing of their marketing company.

New iterations need to reflect brand values and missions that evolve with the times and to convey the relevance, agility and adaptability which today’s consumers have come to expect.

Google, arguably the world’s most recognisable brandmark, is a good example of a brand that has shifted over the decades to stay relevant in strategy and scope while taking their stakeholders along with them.

Rebranding can boost employee pride and motivation by aligning them with a dynamic, agile company. We hope our readers, partners and advertisers will benefit from association with the new streamlined motif and business-forward intent.



