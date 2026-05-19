Ask Africa appoints Jezile Dhlamini as its chief client partner officer

Ask Africa, a leading African market research company delivering consumer insights, brand and reputation tracking, and customer experience studies across the continent, is excited to announce the appointment of Jezile Dhlamini, as its chief client partner (CCP), effective from May 1, 2026.

Dhlamini brings close to 20 years of insights experience across varied industries and sectors, such as FMCG and financial sector (retail and regulatory). She built her foundation in insights generation and management on the market agency side and has since gone on to establish a record of accomplishment in delivering actionable insights solutions that have shaped brand growth and customer experience management, for global organisations operating across African markets.

In her new role, Jezile will lead the client partners division, closely working with the commercial- and research services divisions to develop insights solutions that empower clients to unlock sustainable growth in Africa's fast-evolving markets.

“This appointment underscores Ask Africa’s commitment to further elevating our clients’ success, amid the rising challenges they face. Under Jezile’s leadership, Ask Africa aims to enhance its client partner ecosystem, integrating AI/ advanced analytics, cross-cultural insights, and growth enablement insights that deliver value to our clients, further positioning Ask Africa as a strategic insights advisory partner” said Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Africa.

“The industry is at an inflection point, where established consumer narratives and viewpoints are constantly being challenged and strong client partnerships, have never been more critical to empower clients to better navigate the complex environments they operate in. Furthermore, clients are requiring deeper strategic insight, and more value-accretive insights solutions from their agency partners, to keep up with rapid shifts in consumer behaviour and expectations. Jezile’s vision for this role aligns perfectly with this and our values; Belief in the power of Africa, Science driving Prosperity, Enabling progressive Dialogue, and Promoting transformative Partnerships. Ensuring that we continue to transcend from just being seen as a data provider, but as a strategic client partner that enables our client’ prosperity.” Andrea Rademeyer continued.

Prior to joining Ask Africa, Dhlamini served as a Senior Specialist Analyst at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and formerly held senior roles at Evolution Finance Group (formerly known as Real People Finance Group), Diageo, Statistics South Africa, and Pernod Ricard, amongst others. She is also an honourary Ask Africa alumni.

“Africa and its’ associated markets are brimming with opportunity. Success depends on having culturally relevant, data-backed insights and foresights that enable fast-paced strategic decision-making and pivoting to unlock growth. This agility comes from forging deep, trust-based relationships with strategic research and insights partners, like Ask Africa, who enable client growth by having their finger on the pulse of consumers, and identifying growth opportunities with a map on how to leverage them.” said Dhlamini.

‘I am thrilled to re-join Ask Africa, at this pivotal moment for the organisation (having recently turned 30 years and establishing a legacy of being the ultimate benchmark and insights authority), Dhlamini continued.

“I look forward to working with my fellow leadership team in amplifying Ask Africa’s role as a growth catalyst and strategic partner to and for our clients with data-backed precision.”

Ask Africa-Revealing the Unseen. Where data becomes knowledge, and knowledge drives impact.

About Ask Africa

A leading African market research company delivering independently audited consumer and brand insights for over 30 years. Trusted by global brands for data-driven strategies, they rigorously decode the intricate pulse of the African context. Revealing the Unseen of 38+ markets and 26+ industries, Ask Africa is proud to stand at the intersection of insight & execution- continuing to build Africa, for Africa, from within Africa.



