Superior data for big decisions: TGI leads consumer profiling in SA

In a world where accurate consumer insights drive successful business strategies, relying on inferior research data is no longer an option. For marketers and researchers making critical decisions, the Target Group Index (TGI) offers South Africa’s most robust and comprehensive consumer profiling survey, underpinned by over a decade of trended data and innovative methodologies.

Precision in insights, depth in data

TGI has earned its reputation as trusted partner for brands, products, and media looking to navigate South Africa’s dynamic and complex consumer landscape, with 75% of the top 50 advertisers, media owners, and agencies in the country subscribing. Spanning all socio economic segments, TGI’s extensive survey footprint ensures a deep understanding of consumer behaviour across all income groups – from emerging middle classes to affluent households.

Unlike traditional income profiling methods, which often succumb to response bias, TGI leverages the GTI Neighbourhood Lifestyle Index (NLI). This lifestyle-based profiling method delivers a verified, nuanced understanding of income segments, replacing unreliable claims with trustworthy data.

"By focusing on lifestyle-based profiling rather than direct financial disclosures, TGI delivers a richer, more accurate gauge of income segments. This method not only enhances reliability but ensures decisions are based on verified, not merely claimed information," says Maria Petousis, executive: TGI & Benchmarks at Ask Afrika.

Inclusive representation, unmatched coverage

In a diverse landscape like South Africa, TGI stands out for its inclusivity. The survey captures a realistic cross-section of society, with a sample design that represents the full spectrum of income levels.

Table 1: TGI’s coverage of SA Households

Income levels in South Africa have shifted significantly in recent years. What was once considered the 'top' income segment now includes a broader range, spanning moderately average to lower-income consumers. TGI’s historic top 30% – represented by Neighbourhood Lifestyle Index (NLI) groups 4 to 10 – covers consumers from the lower emerging middle class to affluent segments. These higher-end consumers comprise 40% of TGI’s sample, ensuring strong representation.

In addition, TGI provides extensive coverage of NLI 1 to 4, delivering a truly inclusive survey that captures all socioeconomic groups across South Africa in communities 8,000+. With an average household income of R5,800 – 46% above the national average – TGI strikes a balance, accurately representing middle- and upper-income households without neglecting the critical insights from lower-income groups, which often hold significant market value due to their volume.

TGI’s unparalleled depth is evident in its coverage of:

Seven media types



570+ product categories



8,000+ brands



300+ unique attitude statements



All income groups

The Power of Face-to-Face Engagement

Data quality is only as good as the methods used to gather it. While many rely on telephonic or online interviews, TGI opts for face-to-face data collection. Though more resource-intensive and costly, this approach delivers richer, more reliable insights, ensuring that decisions are built on a solid foundation.

“Our meticulous approach to sampling underlines our commitment to quality. Despite the inherent challenges of any sampling method, TGI’s strategies are designed to minimise bias, providing a more accurate reflection of the market. This commitment to superior sampling underscores our dedication to delivering data you can trust,” Petousis adds.

Big decisions demand reliable data

From crafting impactful brand strategies to optimising media spend, TGI equips marketers and researchers with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex market.

Ask Afrika has owned the TGI rights in South Africa for more than two decades, and is South Africa’s largest independent market research company with a global outlook. With nearly three decades of experience, the company offers clients locally relevant insights backed by internationally acclaimed benchmarked expertise, and is renowned for its innovative research methodologies. Ask Afrika is committed to 'Liberating truth for humanity'. Under an all-female leadership team, the company is dedicated to reclaiming and championing the essence of truth.

Companies interested in subscribing to TGI to assist them in driving business success, can contact Maria Petousis at az.oc.akirfaksa@sisuotep.airam.



