Marketing & Media Research
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

HelmIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAsk AfrikaBrave GroupBET SoftwareOgilvy South AfricaTractor OutdoorIAB South AfricaJacaranda FMHoward AudioKantarMultiChoiceDentsuHappy FridayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Superior data for big decisions: TGI leads consumer profiling in SA

    Issued by Ask Afrika
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    In a world where accurate consumer insights drive successful business strategies, relying on inferior research data is no longer an option. For marketers and researchers making critical decisions, the Target Group Index (TGI) offers South Africa’s most robust and comprehensive consumer profiling survey, underpinned by over a decade of trended data and innovative methodologies.
    Superior data for big decisions: TGI leads consumer profiling in SA

    Precision in insights, depth in data

    TGI has earned its reputation as trusted partner for brands, products, and media looking to navigate South Africa’s dynamic and complex consumer landscape, with 75% of the top 50 advertisers, media owners, and agencies in the country subscribing. Spanning all socio economic segments, TGI’s extensive survey footprint ensures a deep understanding of consumer behaviour across all income groups – from emerging middle classes to affluent households.

    Unlike traditional income profiling methods, which often succumb to response bias, TGI leverages the GTI Neighbourhood Lifestyle Index (NLI). This lifestyle-based profiling method delivers a verified, nuanced understanding of income segments, replacing unreliable claims with trustworthy data.

    "By focusing on lifestyle-based profiling rather than direct financial disclosures, TGI delivers a richer, more accurate gauge of income segments. This method not only enhances reliability but ensures decisions are based on verified, not merely claimed information," says Maria Petousis, executive: TGI & Benchmarks at Ask Afrika.

    Inclusive representation, unmatched coverage

    In a diverse landscape like South Africa, TGI stands out for its inclusivity. The survey captures a realistic cross-section of society, with a sample design that represents the full spectrum of income levels.

    Table 1: TGI’s coverage of SA Households

    Superior data for big decisions: TGI leads consumer profiling in SA

    Income levels in South Africa have shifted significantly in recent years. What was once considered the 'top' income segment now includes a broader range, spanning moderately average to lower-income consumers. TGI’s historic top 30% – represented by Neighbourhood Lifestyle Index (NLI) groups 4 to 10 – covers consumers from the lower emerging middle class to affluent segments. These higher-end consumers comprise 40% of TGI’s sample, ensuring strong representation.

    In addition, TGI provides extensive coverage of NLI 1 to 4, delivering a truly inclusive survey that captures all socioeconomic groups across South Africa in communities 8,000+. With an average household income of R5,800 – 46% above the national average – TGI strikes a balance, accurately representing middle- and upper-income households without neglecting the critical insights from lower-income groups, which often hold significant market value due to their volume.

    TGI’s unparalleled depth is evident in its coverage of:

    • Seven media types
    • 570+ product categories
    • 8,000+ brands
    • 300+ unique attitude statements
    • All income groups

    The Power of Face-to-Face Engagement

    Data quality is only as good as the methods used to gather it. While many rely on telephonic or online interviews, TGI opts for face-to-face data collection. Though more resource-intensive and costly, this approach delivers richer, more reliable insights, ensuring that decisions are built on a solid foundation.

    “Our meticulous approach to sampling underlines our commitment to quality. Despite the inherent challenges of any sampling method, TGI’s strategies are designed to minimise bias, providing a more accurate reflection of the market. This commitment to superior sampling underscores our dedication to delivering data you can trust,” Petousis adds.

    Big decisions demand reliable data

    From crafting impactful brand strategies to optimising media spend, TGI equips marketers and researchers with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex market.

    Ask Afrika has owned the TGI rights in South Africa for more than two decades, and is South Africa’s largest independent market research company with a global outlook. With nearly three decades of experience, the company offers clients locally relevant insights backed by internationally acclaimed benchmarked expertise, and is renowned for its innovative research methodologies. Ask Afrika is committed to 'Liberating truth for humanity'. Under an all-female leadership team, the company is dedicated to reclaiming and championing the essence of truth.

    Companies interested in subscribing to TGI to assist them in driving business success, can contact Maria Petousis at az.oc.akirfaksa@sisuotep.airam.

    Read more: Ask Afrika, Maria Petousis, Target Group Index (TGI)
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ask Afrika
    We believe that research is done for the greater good - through market research, we help companies and brands identify opportunities within their business to enable sustainable growth.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz