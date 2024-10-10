Threefold TGI innovations put the spotlight on the humans in and behind the data

The Target Group Index (TGI) just launched their latest data release with game-changing innovations in both data insights and data access.

“TGI offers global geographic coverage in 46 markets and has been available in South Africa since 2003. It is the most comprehensive survey in the country that analyses customer values and life stages over time, and how this drives behaviour”, Maria Petousis, Executive: TGI & Benchmarks explains.

“What really differentiates TGI, is its superior sample and robust methodology. We interview 24,000 respondents, representing approximately 27 million South Africans, every year. The CAPI questionnaire includes more than 300 attitude statements, 8,000 brands, 570 product categories and seven media types”, Petousis continues.

A game-changing data innovation saw the launch of TGI Personas, designed in collaboration with TGI subscribers. Advanced modelling using raw TGI data with factor and cluster analysis, resulted in the release of 121 TGI Personas. According to Petousis, the use of personas allows for a more nuanced understanding of customer motivations, preferences, and behaviours by creating detailed customer profiles based on lifestyle, values, and habits.

“Our personas truly put humans back into the data, especially since we attributed a lot of human characteristics to each persona. And because you can track a persona’s daily or weekly journeys it allows marketers to target with more precision, maximise media efficiencies, and drive competitive advantage!”

A bold product innovation resulted in the launch of TGI Choices Online. This includes exciting new functionalities like Quick View Reports and Quick Trending of Results. “We’ve made sure the change to TGI Choices Online will be a seamless integration”, Petousis says. “You can import your existing runs effortlessly and without a hitch! By using a universal file format, users are guaranteed smooth functionality across the different systems. We also have 19 accredited staff members that can assist users with basic and advanced training.”

In an attempt to make the migration as smooth as possible for the users, TGI also launched the Ask Us Helpdesk. Petousis says: “We're very excited to announce the launch of Ask Us, our helpdesk for any inquiries users may have. With Ask Us, we can commit to real-time solutions and support. Whether users have a technical question or need guidance with Choices Online, help is just an email away! Users can simply mail az.oc.akirfAksA@sUksA, and will receive a reply promptly.”

Ask Afrika has owned the TGI rights in South Africa for more than two decades. The survey has proven to be an insights game-changer with 75% of the top 50 advertisers, media owners, and agencies in the country subscribing. “At Ask Afrika, we believe we are not just doing research; we are liberating the truth for humanity. We realise that humans are at the very core of our business, and we know that our latest TGI innovations focusing on the humans in the data as well as the humans using the data will have a profound impact on liberating the truth even more!” Petousis concludes.



