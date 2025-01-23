From speed to smiles: Redefining CX in telecoms

“The most powerful thing marketers can do in this industry is create an emotional connection with their customers!” This insight, shared by Faye Joubert, head of client partnerships at Ask Afrika, is essential for brands in the competitive South African telecoms industry.

At a recent session unveiling the 2024/25 Ask Afrika Orange Index® winners, Joubert, alongside Lethiwe Hlatshwayo, managing executive of corporate communications at Cell C, discussed key insights for telecoms role-players.

This breakfast session was attended by all the telco players with standing room only at Gibs, as this hotly contested category’s results were unpacked in detail. There was some wry laughter as Joubert, a 20-year veteran of the telecommunications sector, teased the audience about the transaction types that continually cause disaffection with telco users, and drive their emotional satisfaction scores down.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index® is South Africa’s leading independent CX benchmark study, capturing 46,000 consumer interactions annually across 200 brands and 26 industries. It measures 154 variables and 31 core measures, identifying CX drivers across 21 contact channels.

Time: Consumers’ most valuable commodity

In a fiercely competitive industry, connectivity is a lifeline, and customers expect quick query resolutions. “On average, customers are willing to wait 24 hours for a query resolution before becoming dissatisfied. For telecom queries, however, customers expect resolution within half a day,” says Joubert. “While this may not always be feasible, keeping customers updated with progress and an estimated resolution time can go a long way.”

From speed to smiles

As consumers face economic challenges, they increasingly seek brands that evoke positive emotions. The 2024/25 data highlights this growing desire for experiences that make customers feel good. According to Joubert: "…consumers are increasingly seeking positive experiences when interacting with brands. If they associate a brand with happiness, they are more likely to return for further purchases and recommend the product or service to others.”

However, the Ask Afrika Orange Index reveals a gap between service and emotional satisfaction. While overall telecom performance improved by 4.66% for Internet Anywhere and 2.08% for Mobile Operators, emotional satisfaction still lags. “This shows a clear lack of emotional connection, particularly in customer trust and relationships with telecom brands,” Joubert explains.

Hlatshwayo adds: “Despite the industry's challenges, there are significant opportunities. By focusing on what customers truly want, and using the right insights, brands can innovate and differentiate themselves, driving growth and acquisition.”

The winner of the Internet at Home category, Mweb, was represented by seasoned executives Manelisa Mavuso and Nicolene Rossouw who echoed the growing sentiment that functional service is not sufficient in today’s evolving landscape.

Mobile winners Telkom taking the first position for the first time, expressed delight that the changes made assiduously over the prior years based on the actionable insights they drew from the Orange Index, had culminated in an uptick in emotional satisfaction with the brand and a full contingency from their CX, call centre, and leadership teams attended the insights session.

Consistency: A long-term strategy

CX success is a marathon, not a sprint. Joubert illustrates this with data from key telecom categories:

Mobile operators have had just four winners in 19 years.



Internet Anywhere has had only six winners over 15 years.

These trends underscore that CX is a long-term strategic imperative, not a short-term tactic. “And this is the value of a benchmark like the Ask Afrika Orange Index. It's not a just tactical measurement only providing a ranking per industry. The survey is a localised strategic measure that directs and supports leadership decisions on delivering customer relevance,” Hlatshwayo declares.

An evolving benchmark

As industries evolve, so does the Ask Afrika Orange Index. What started in 2001 as a study of 26 companies across seven industries now tracks 200 brands in 26 industries, including recent additions like Internet at Home, which is measured for the second year.

The value of independent data

Independent benchmarking allows businesses to assess their CX performance within their industry and across others. With over nine years of comparative data, brands can dive deep into their CX DNA. To ensure accuracy, the Ask Afrika Orange Index is audited annually by BDO and verified by statistical consultant Dr Ariane Neethling.

Discover your CX potential

The event culminated in a rare photo of all the varied players in one room as Joubert called the attendees to the podium, noting that there is a common desire to drive up the sector’s overall service for the betterment of CX in South Africa.



