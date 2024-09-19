Winning customer experience in the medical industry: A GPS for customers

The Ask Afrika Orange Index® stands as South Africa’s premier independent benchmark study on customer experience (CX). Following the announcement of the 2024 winners in August, Ask Afrika hosted a series of industry-focused insights events.

Dr Amelia Richards, client partner at Ask Afrika, led the medical industry session, highlighting critical insights for CX success in this competitive sector. “Winning customer experience acts like a GPS,” Richards explained. “Patients interacting with medical brands are often traumatised and unfamiliar with the process of approvals or claims. They need clear, consistent guidance - knowing what to do now and what to expect next.”

Consistency is key

Over 17 years, just five brands have consistently dominated the medical aid category in the Ask Afrika Orange Index®. According to Richards, this underscores that CX isn’t a short-term tactic but a long-term strategic imperative.

Responsiveness matters

The Ask Afrika Orange Index® reveals that while customers across industries tolerate a 24-hour wait for query resolution, medical aid clients expect answers within half a day. This time sensitivity adds complexity to CX delivery.

AI can assist with quick resolutions, but Richards cautioned against over-reliance: “When customers are anxious, they need to speak to a human. Real human interactions remain vital for CX success.”

Service over emotion

Although service levels in the medical industry are strong, the sector lags in building emotional connections. Richards noted an 11% gap between service satisfaction and emotional satisfaction. “The industry does many things well but often lacks empathy,” she observed.

Lessons from trended data

With more than two decades of data, the Ask Afrika Orange Index® provides unique insights into industry trends. Richards highlighted how medical aids navigated the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, providing leading CX experiences during this period.

“However, our latest survey paints a different picture,” she added. “Medical gap cover, a newer industry player, now leads in CX. Medical Aids and Medical Insurance offer functioning CX levels but lag behind the top 10 brands overall. This suggests valuable lessons can be drawn from industries beyond healthcare.”

Evolving benchmark

Since 2001, the Ask Afrika Orange Index® has expanded from measuring 26 companies across seven industries to evaluating 200 brands in 26 industries. Reflecting these changes, the 2024 survey included Medical Gap Insurance for the first time and Medical Insurance for the second time.

The value of independent data

An independent benchmark like the Ask Afrika Orange Index® enables businesses to compare their CX performance within their category and across others. With over nine years of comparative data, brands can explore their CX DNA in depth.

To ensure accuracy, the survey is audited annually by BDO and verified by statistical consultant Dr Ariane Neethling.

