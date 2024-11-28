Re.Bag.Re.Use: Africa's only winner at the Global Alliance World PR and Communication Awards 2024

The winners of the World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2024 were unveiled recently in Bali, Indonesia, with Re.Bag.Re.Use the only winner from Africa.

A proudly South African initiative, it took home top honour in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Category.Re.Bag.Re.Use founder, Regine le Roux says they are humbled and thrilled.

"We are incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who has contributed—and continues to contribute—to this beautiful initiative. Who would have thought that a simple hobby, an experiment, and a single empty bread bag would snowball into this remarkable, globally recognised initiative?"

Justin Green, Global Alliance President and CEO, explains that the ESG category celebrates initiatives that go beyond words to deliver meaningful, sustainable change.

"This year’s winner, Re.Bag.Re.Use, exemplifies the power of innovative public relations to address pressing global challenges.

"By repurposing waste into functional products, they are not only reducing environmental footprints but also driving economic empowerment within their community. Re.Bag.Re.Use stands out as a shining example of innovation, purpose, and impact.

"A project with a global impact, truly deserves world recognition."

This year’s awards programme attracted over 100 entries from across the globe, with 19 exceptional campaigns and initiatives emerging victorious in their respective categories.

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising renowned industry experts and communicators worldwide.

Winners

Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Right to Care - Publicity Drives Real Solutions | Inkbar Inc. + Quezon City Gender and Development Council | Philippines

ESG Campaign Re.Bag.Re.Use | Reputation Matters | South Africa

Corporate Reputation 9.000 kms of Sustainability | Seguro Directo | Portugal

Trends and Communication Transformation Park and Celebrate Christmas | EMEL | Portugal

Education & Training Campaign Te Pūkenga - Te Pae Ora campaign | Te Pukenga | New Zealand

Consumer/Customer Relations Campaign Effaclar Speed Run | La Roche-Posay L'Oréal Group + Good Game | Czech Republic

Media Relations and Influencers Campaign This is good news, but…a nuanced story of the Reef | Australian Institute of Marine Science | Australia

Best Internal Communication Campaign IOH - Employee Carbon Offsite | Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison | Indonesia

Public Service Relations Campaign H.A.N.S. The Hateful Audio Notification Service | fischerAppelt AG + Philipp und Keuntje | Germany

Best Not-for-profit Campaign The Homeless Gallery | fischerAppelt AG + Philipp und Keuntje + Mantikor | Germany

Best Event #TemukanSemangatBarumu | PT Astra International Tbk | Indonesia

Best Audiovisual Estrategas | Asociación de Directivos de Comunicación + Oficina de Agitación Cultural | Spain

Best Digital and Social Media Unexpected Jobs | BNP Paribas | France

Best Publication edpOn Magazine | EDP | PortugalGlobal

Student of the Year Anica Hossain | University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh | Bangladesh

Global Public Relations Rising Star of the Year Leidena Sekar Negari | Secretary General of The House of Representatives of Indonesia | Indonesia

Global Public Relations Practitioner of the Year Catherine Arrow | PR Knowledge Hub Ltd | New Zealand

Global Public Relations Association of the Year Public Relations Society of America | Public Relations Society of America | United States

Global Public Relations Academic or Educational Institution of the YearNYU SPS IM&C Global Academic Institution of the Year | New York University | United States

The World PR and Communication Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the field, highlighting innovation, creativity, and impact in public relations and communications efforts.