Re.Bag.Re.Use: Africa's only winner at the Global Alliance World PR and Communication Awards 2024
A proudly South African initiative, it took home top honour in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Category.Re.Bag.Re.Use founder, Regine le Roux says they are humbled and thrilled.
"We are incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who has contributed—and continues to contribute—to this beautiful initiative. Who would have thought that a simple hobby, an experiment, and a single empty bread bag would snowball into this remarkable, globally recognised initiative?"
Justin Green, Global Alliance President and CEO, explains that the ESG category celebrates initiatives that go beyond words to deliver meaningful, sustainable change.
"This year’s winner, Re.Bag.Re.Use, exemplifies the power of innovative public relations to address pressing global challenges.
"By repurposing waste into functional products, they are not only reducing environmental footprints but also driving economic empowerment within their community. Re.Bag.Re.Use stands out as a shining example of innovation, purpose, and impact.
"A project with a global impact, truly deserves world recognition."
This year’s awards programme attracted over 100 entries from across the globe, with 19 exceptional campaigns and initiatives emerging victorious in their respective categories.
Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising renowned industry experts and communicators worldwide.
Winners
- Diversity & Inclusion Campaign
Right to Care - Publicity Drives Real Solutions | Inkbar Inc. + Quezon City Gender and Development Council | Philippines
- ESG Campaign
Re.Bag.Re.Use | Reputation Matters | South Africa
- Corporate Reputation
9.000 kms of Sustainability | Seguro Directo | Portugal
- Trends and Communication Transformation
Park and Celebrate Christmas | EMEL | Portugal
- Education & Training Campaign
Te Pūkenga - Te Pae Ora campaign | Te Pukenga | New Zealand
- Consumer/Customer Relations Campaign
Effaclar Speed Run | La Roche-Posay L'Oréal Group + Good Game | Czech Republic
- Media Relations and Influencers Campaign
This is good news, but…a nuanced story of the Reef | Australian Institute of Marine Science | Australia
- Best Internal Communication Campaign
IOH - Employee Carbon Offsite | Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison | Indonesia
- Public Service Relations Campaign
H.A.N.S. The Hateful Audio Notification Service | fischerAppelt AG + Philipp und Keuntje | Germany
- Best Not-for-profit Campaign
The Homeless Gallery | fischerAppelt AG + Philipp und Keuntje + Mantikor | Germany
- Best Event
#TemukanSemangatBarumu | PT Astra International Tbk | Indonesia
- Best Audiovisual
Estrategas | Asociación de Directivos de Comunicación + Oficina de Agitación Cultural | Spain
- Best Digital and Social Media
Unexpected Jobs | BNP Paribas | France
- Best Publication
edpOn Magazine | EDP | PortugalGlobal
- Student of the Year
Anica Hossain | University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh | Bangladesh
- Global Public Relations Rising Star of the Year
Leidena Sekar Negari | Secretary General of The House of Representatives of Indonesia | Indonesia
- Global Public Relations Practitioner of the Year
Catherine Arrow | PR Knowledge Hub Ltd | New Zealand
- Global Public Relations Association of the Year
Public Relations Society of America | Public Relations Society of America | United States
- Global Public Relations Academic or Educational Institution of the YearNYU SPS IM&C Global Academic Institution of the Year | New York University | United States
The World PR and Communication Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the field, highlighting innovation, creativity, and impact in public relations and communications efforts.