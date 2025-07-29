MortgageMarket celebrates 5 years of innovation, impact, and empowering homeownership

As MortgageMarket marks its fifth year in operation, the company reflects on a journey defined by innovation, industry disruption, and an unwavering commitment to transforming the home loan landscape in South Africa and beyond.

MortgageMarket Staff Recognition function with Siphiwe Moyo as keynote speaker

5 years of milestones

In just five years, MortgageMarket has achieved what few startups in financial services can claim:

Officially South Africa’s third independent home loan origination business, with its own direct bank contracts and front-end integration into all seven lending banks.



Presence in two African markets - South Africa and pioneered home loan origination in Namibia



A fully owned and built tech platform



Contracts with all major South African banks



100% Black-owned, with a diverse and growing team



Fully licensed: Financial service provider (FSP), NCR, PPRA certified

These credentials have laid the groundwork for scalable expansion - enabling the fintech to be vertically integrated into all facets of the home loan and homeownership value chain.

“Since inception, we set out to put the power back into the hands of the homebuyer,” says Tim Akinnusi, founder and CEO of MortgageMarket. “Five years later, we’ve built something much bigger - a fully integrated ecosystem that enables banks, developers, agents, and businesses to better serve the property market collaboratively and with ease.”

Built on trust, backed by banks

MortgageMarket is the only 100% Black-owned mortgage originator in South Africa with direct integrations and commercial contracts with the country’s top banks - including ABSA, FNB, Nedbank, Investec and Standard Bank.

These contracts go beyond technical integrations - they represent a vote of confidence from South Africa’s leading financial institutions. This enables MortgageMarket to offer property industry stakeholders with their own white-labelled platforms to the banks with preferential commercials, innovative customer-to-bank interfaces, transparency and faster turnaround times , and the peace of mind of working with a fully digital and compliant platform.

A platform that powers partnerships

MortgageMarket’s proprietary front-end platform has been built from the ground up - empowering its users with full control in their engagements with the lending banks and partner integrations. With direct access to all major banks, the platform provides unmatched speed and flexibility in home loan origination.

It also enables a white-label model that allows businesses to launch their own branded mortgage marketplaces - seamlessly integrated with MortgageMarket’s back-end. Today, this model powers home finance solutions for partners such as MTN MoMo, VTC Africa developments and EasyEquities enabling them to extend home loan offerings to their customers and employees, in their own corporate identity.

“Collaborating with MortgageMarket enabled us to deploy a fully integrated mortgage solution with speed and efficiency,” says Rupert Finnemore, CEO of EasyProperties.” It significantly reduced the need for internal development, large-scale capital investment, and prolonged lead times. By leveraging a robust, proven platform, we accelerated our market entry and enhanced our ability to deliver meaningful value to our clients.”

Equally, MortgageMarket’s service offering extends beyond technology. The company supports developers through a turnkey approach, offering sales, marketing, and home loan origination under one roof. Projects like Orlando Towers Estates, an affordable lifestyle development in the heart of Soweto, featuring top-tier facilities and amenities, showcases the full extent of these capabilities. Similar work is underway at Jabulani Junction, further demonstrating the power of an end-to-end model designed to bridge the gap between housing delivery and homeownership.

Empowering homebuyers through real impact

Over the past five years, MortgageMarket has not only built an innovative platform - it has delivered real impact to ordinary South Africans with a dream of home ownership . From giving back over R3m in cashback rewards, to pre-approving hundreds of thousands of clients and funding thousands of home purchases, the company has played a pivotal role in making homeownership more accessible, transparent, and rewarding.

Through ongoing homebuying education and simplified processes, MortgageMarket has empowered South Africans to make smarter decisions about one of life’s biggest investments: buying a home.

“We’ve laid the foundation - and now we’re building the future,” says Akinnusi. “MortgageMarket is more than a business. It’s a platform for change - and we are just getting started.”



