AI: The great creative equaliser

AI is a transformative, democratising force in the creative industries because it fosters greater inclusivity and efficiency in marketing.

AI is an equalizer, writes Brave's Musa Kalenga

At conferences, and networking meetups across Adland, I often hear the concern that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace human creativity. As an investor and founder in the AI and advertising sectors, I feel compelled to challenge this narrative.

Findings from research and firsthand experience, suggest quite the opposite: AI is becoming a great equaliser in the creative industries. At the recent Unlock AI Summit, I discussed three pivotal roles that AI will play in the marketing sector’s future. Firstly, AI will democratise industries by enhancing creativity where there is a lack of inventiveness. Secondly, AI will drive greater efficiencies than ever before. And finally, AI will enable marketers to optimise campaigns quicker and better. We’re already achieving this with Forge by Brave, an AI-powered platform reshaping how campaigns are created, developed and delivered.

Mind the gap

But it is the role of AI in our creative industries that sparks the most heated debates. Research published in Science Advances revealed something remarkable: while AI may not enhance the output of naturally gifted creatives, it significantly elevates those who traditionally struggle with creative expression.

This ‘levelling effect’ is revolutionary. Consider a workplace where not every person is blessed with a natural creative flair. AI tools can now provide the spark or alternative perspective to help less creative individuals contribute more meaningfully to projects. This scenario reveals that AI is like giving everyone access to their creative mentors who never tire. This doesn’t mean fewer jobs, but more creativity at a time when humanity needs creativity the most.

However, technological advancement comes with a crucial caveat: technology must remain our servant. AI should never be our master. Throughout my career in innovation, this principle has been the cornerstone of my philosophy. The greatest gift that AI affords the marketing sector is time. The big question is what we will do with this time. I’d like to think that we’ll use this time to think more deeply, to refine our ideas, and to focus on the uniquely human aspects of creativity that AI simply cannot replicate.

AI is a boon to the less creative

In the same Science Advances study, researchers found that while AI improved the output of less naturally creative individuals, it made minimal difference to those highly creative people. This finding reinforces my belief that AI won't replace creative professionals but will democratise creativity, making it more accessible.

Consider the practical implications. At the House of Brave, I've witnessed how AI-driven systems handle routine tasks, allowing our teams to focus on higher-order creative thinking. I recently visited a warehouse where three people efficiently manage 3,600 square metres of automated machinery. This isn't about replacement; it's about augmentation and optimisation of human potential. By automating machinery, we can improve leadership, marketing or customer service.

The beauty of AI lies in its ability to help us 'see around corners'. Take the aviation industry, where AI-driven predictive maintenance now anticipates engine failures before they occur. This same predictive capability can be applied to creative processes, helping teams identify potential challenges and opportunities before they become apparent.

Highest human good

But we must remain vigilant. As we embrace these tools, we must ensure they serve humanity's best interests. Research shows that AI-generated content tends to be more homogeneous than purely human creations. This is precisely why we need human creativity more than ever – to break patterns, challenge conventions, and inject genuine originality into our work.

The future I envision isn't one where AI replaces human creativity, but rather one where it amplifies our collective creative potential. Like fire, one of humanity's earliest technologies, AI is a tool that must be carefully controlled and directed. When properly harnessed, it can illuminate new possibilities and warm the creative spirit in all of us.

Our responsibility now is to ensure that as we develop and deploy AI systems, we do so with clear ethical frameworks and a foundational philosophy that puts human flourishing at the centre. AI will achieve its best results when it serves humanity and makes life better for everyone. Let’s work together to achieve this.

Get greater AI efficiency

