    The Brave Group transitions to 100% black-owned business

    Existing shareholders Musa Kalenga, group CEO, and chairperson Andile Khumalo have acquired the Brave Group’s founding shareholders – Andrew Shuttleworth, Vanessa Pearson and Rob van Rooyen - shares, transitioning the agency to a 100% Black-owned business.
    30 Apr 2025
    Existing shareholders (left) Musa Kalenga, group CEO, and chairperson (right) Andile Khumalo have acquired the Brave Group’s founding shareholders' shares, transitioning the agency’s to a 100% Black-owned business(Image supplied)
    The move represents a breakthrough moment in an industry that has long been criticised for its slow pace of transformation and positions Brave Group as one of the few large-scale Black-owned, tech-forward agencies in the country.

    “This moment is deeply personal and profoundly symbolic,” says Kalenga.

    “We are reshaping the future of this industry. We’ve always believed in building an agency that mirrors the diversity, ambition and potential of South Africa.

    “Becoming 100% Black-owned is a critical milestone, but it's also just the beginning. We are building a business driven by creativity, powered by technology and rooted in a vision of inclusive excellence.”

    Strong message to Black-led businesses

    The transaction is possible through capital raised from Sanlam Alternative Investments, alongside ongoing strategic support from Midas Ventures.

    Phuti Senyatsi, portfolio manager at Sanlam Alternative Investments, welcomes the transaction, saying they are proud to support this pivotal ownership shift at Brave Group.

    “Our investment reflects our confidence in the team’s vision and capability. What Musa and Andile are building is not only commercially sound but culturally and strategically vital for the evolution of the sector.”

    Kalenga adds that the backing from Sanlam Alternative Investments speaks volumes.

    “Being able to raise capital for this transaction sends a strong message that Black-led businesses can be investment-ready, high-performing and innovation-driven.

    “It’s not simply good for Brave Group it’s good for the industry and for clients who want to align their procurement with both performance and purpose.”

    A shift advertising

    Khumalo, emphasises the wider significance of the transaction saying this is a shift in what power and progress look like in advertising.

    “For too long, ownership in this sector has remained concentrated and unrepresentative of our broader society.

    “Today, we change that, and we hope it signals to others that transformation is not just necessary, but possible, sustainable, and good for business.”

    Khumalo adds, “Our clients benefit from stronger BEE alignment, our people benefit from a more empowered leadership structure, and the industry gets to see a Black-owned agency competing and winning at the highest levels, not because of compliance, but because of capability.”

    The buyout also comes on the heels of Forge, Brave Group’s proprietary AI platform, launched in late 2024.

    Brave Group’s structure now includes integrated specialist agencies, House of Brave, Bold, Bravado and Forge By Brave, unified under one strategic vision to offer comprehensive solutions that address modern marketing and business challenges.

    Its clients include Unilever, Tiger Brands, African Bank, Accenture, Wits University and Kenvue.

    “We are becoming a future fit creative force and this is our time to be bold,” says Kalenga.

    “We’re here to lead. And we’re doing it the Brave way.”

