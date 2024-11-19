Bravado uses AI to supercharge Nedbank’s brand

How Brave Group's digital-first brand experience agency used AI for Nedbank's award-winning 'We’re for Africa' campaign.

Bravado (a Brave Group company) has used Forge by Brave, a new artificial intelligence platform created by the integrated agency, to position Nedbank’s brand leadership across seven African nations. The innovative AI-powered campaign called 'We’re for Africa' delivered a creative campaign at speed for the financial group, winning multiple awards. The initiative enhanced Nedbank's brand image but demonstrated how AI can drive cost-savings and efficiencies in marketing.

Unifying brand message

The campaign aimed to establish Nedbank as the premier bank in Africa, celebrating the continent and the bank’s achievements during Africa Month. The campaign objectives were clear: highlight Nedbank's digital capabilities; boost engagement among staff, customers and the public; and solidify the bank’s position as Africa's most admired financial service provider.

The underlying message was powerful: “We’re for Africa. We’re for dreams nurtured. We’re for potentials realised. We’re for communities thriving. We’re for growth, for prosperity, for sustainability. We’re for Africa. We are Nedbank, and we’re for you. This Africa Month, join us as we celebrate what we’re for.”

The marketing effort expanded Nedbank’s reach across South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Ghana. With a focus on integrated communication channels, the campaign achieved over 6.7 million impressions across paid and organic social media platforms and Nedbank’s internal communications.

Stellar campaign results

Nomthandazo Mbatha, communication and marketing manager for Nedbank Africa Region praised the collaboration with Brave Group: “I would absolutely work with them again. Their ability to deliver timeously while localising content and managing multiple stakeholders is out of this world.”

In an era where performance marketing demands greater results without increasing expenditure, Brave Group utilised its AI process, Forge by Brave, to achieve an astounding 81% reduction in costs for Nedbank.

The campaign page was built and executed in just twelve days – a stark contrast to the typical 45 days required by traditional ad agencies. Remarkably, only two individuals worked on this campaign compared to the usual fourteen, showcasing the efficiency of AI-driven processes.

Cost Efficiency Through AI

Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group, emphasised the transformation potential of Forge: “Artificial intelligence now enables us to supercharge marketing. Forge by Brave is reshaping how campaigns are created, developed, and delivered. This platform allows marketers to input a brief and generate comprehensive marketing strategies, creative concepts, social media posts, assets, and production – all in one place,” he said.

It’s like having an entire creative think tank at your fingertips, working at lightning speed to bring your ideas to life,” said Courtney Chapple, director of AI for the Brave Group. By streamlining data handling and optimisation processes, Forge by Brave enables brands like Nedbank to focus on creativity and strategy while executing campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences and employees.”

The success of Nedbank’s 'We’re for Africa' campaign exemplifies how Brave Group is not just an advertising agency but a pioneer in leveraging AI technology to enhance marketing effectiveness.

Using AI to power effective marketing

As marketing rapidly evolves, Brave Group stands at the forefront, demonstrating that innovation can drive significant business impact. For more insights into how AI can revolutionise your marketing efforts, sign up for a demo of Forge by Brave at Brave Group: https://bravegroup.co.za/forge/.



