First- of-its-kind training bridges gap between digital content and physical commerce

Walmart and Google in partnership with Fluence Africa have hosted a kind YouTube creator training session in South Africa. At its core, the initiative reflects a shared vision between Walmart and Google to empower creators not only as storytellers, but as entrepreneurs capable of driving meaningful engagement, influence and economic impact.

(L to r:) Kabelo Makwane, ICT executive, Ricky Hendricks, Google Marketing Strategy & Partnerships in SSA, Alex Okosi, managing director, Africa, Google, Janet Booysen,Massmart marketing VP (acting) and Anwar Jappie, chair @ Effie Awards (Image source: LinkedIn LinkedIn

This first-of-its-kind, hands-on initiative is more than just a workshop; it represents a new model of collaboration between retail, technology and the creator community.

It is also a step forward in how global brands are investing in the future of the African creator economy.

The full-day session brought together both emerging and established creators for an immersive experience designed to equip them with the skills, tools and confidence needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

A dynamic content creation environment

This collaboration signals a clear shift away from traditional retail marketing approaches, embracing a “YouTube-first” strategy that prioritises authentic, long-form storytelling, short-form video, and live engagement.

By hosting the training inside the Walmart Fourways store (a working retail environment), Walmart and Google created a unique opportunity for creators to bridge the gap between digital content and physical commerce.

Participants were encouraged to view the store not just as a retail space, but as a dynamic content creation environment, one where everyday shopping experiences can be transformed into compelling, relatable narratives that resonate with audiences online.

Value to retailers

“This workshop is the first of its kind on the African continent and showcases the value of YouTube as a platform for creators and omnichannel retailers like Walmart,” says Ricky Hendricks, retail industry manager at Google and Walmart South Africa Partnership lead.

Jean Ochse, digital marketing executive at Massmart, says, "Hosting this YouTube creator workshop in-store is a practical demonstration of our omnichannel strategy and focus on community engagement.

“We relished this opportunity to open our stores as spaces for creation and connection because today, discovery can happen anywhere - from a creator’s content to a customer standing in our aisles.”

Ochse adds that this experience is also grounded in their commitment to Everyday Low Prices and offers an opportunity for creators to engage with their approach of consistently providing low prices without relying on promotional events.

Retail spaces into creative playgrounds

The session was facilitated by Fluence Africa, an influencer marketing and creator development agency in Africa, and the strategic partner behind Walmart’s influencer initiatives in South Africa.

Having supported the launch of Walmart’s first three local stores, Fluence Africa brought its deep understanding of both the retail landscape and the creator economy to the initiative.

around Fluence Africa’s signature methodology of Learn, Be Inspired, Create Content, Go Live, the training ensured that creators didn’t just absorb information, but actively applied it in real time.

“It is truly exciting to work with partners who are open to exploring a YouTube-first approach in their content strategy,” says Jolene Roelofse, founder of Fluence Africa.

“Walmart and Google are showing real vision by investing in the creators who will ultimately amplify their brand stories far beyond the physical footprint of a store.

"We’re effectively turning retail spaces into creative playgrounds.”

Full-cycle learning experience

The workshop was intentionally designed to move beyond theory, offering participants a full-cycle learning experience within a single session:

Learn: Creators received insights into YouTube’s latest tools, platform updates and algorithm trends, guided by Google experts.



Be Inspired: Strategy sessions explored how to turn everyday retail moments into engaging, story-driven content.



Create Content: Participants produced content live within the Fourways store, using its aisles, products and spaces as their backdrop.



Go Live: Creators put their learnings into action immediately, publishing and engaging with audiences in real time.

This practical approach ensured that attendees left not only with new knowledge but with tangible content assets and a deeper understanding of how to build sustainable digital brands.

Building Africa’s creator economy

For Walmart and Google, the initiative forms part of a broader commitment to supporting Africa’s growing creator ecosystem.

As digital platforms continue to unlock new economic opportunities, the ability for creators to monetise their content, build communities and influence purchasing behaviour is becoming increasingly significant.

YouTube, as the world’s largest video-sharing platform, plays a central role in this evolution, offering creators the ability to build long-term, scalable careers through content.

By combining this with Walmart’s global retail reach and infrastructure, the partnership demonstrates how brands can actively contribute to creator success while driving innovation in their own marketing strategies.

The result is a mutually beneficial ecosystem where creators gain access to tools, education and opportunities, while brands tap into authentic storytelling and audience trust.

As the lines between content, commerce and community continue to blur, initiatives like this signal a new era for marketing in South Africa, one where collaboration, creativity and capability-building take centre stage.