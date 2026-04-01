The can you can't buy: Checkers Sixty60's surprise-and-delight strategy

In a move that blends nostalgia, innovation and cultural relevance, Checkers Sixty60 has partnered with Sparletta Crème Soda to launch a limited-edition, co-branded collector’s can—available exclusively to Sixty60 customers as part of a surprise in-app sampling campaign.

Image supplied

Between 1-6 April 2026, select customers placing orders via the app may find one of the bespoke cans included in their delivery bags, transforming a routine grocery drop into a moment of discovery.

From sampling to experience

The collaboration highlights a broader shift in retail and FMCG marketing: product sampling is evolving from mass distribution to curated, experience-led engagement.

Rather than relying on traditional in-store tastings or generic giveaways, Sixty60 is leveraging its last-mile delivery network to create targeted, high-impact brand moments.

By embedding the product directly into a customer’s order, the brand ensures relevance, surprise and immediate trial — all within a familiar, trusted ecosystem.

The co-branded can itself reflects this thinking. Combining Sparletta’s iconic crème soda green with Sixty60’s bold visual identity, the design taps into local nostalgia while reinforcing both brands’ cultural footprint.

What sets Sixty60 apart is its ability to combine logistics, data and personalisation. By integrating sampling into its delivery model, the platform can reach specific customer segments with minimal friction, while also tracking engagement and conversion more effectively than traditional methods.

This reflects a wider industry shift toward precision marketing, where brands prioritise relevance and context over scale.

Driving engagement and commercial impact

According to Sixty60, its surprise-and-delight sampling model has consistently delivered strong engagement and measurable commercial uplift. By aligning product drops with key retail moments, the platform creates anticipation and encourages repeat interaction.

For Sparletta, the partnership offers a fresh way to reconnect with consumers through a format that feels both familiar and new; leveraging heritage while embracing modern retail dynamics.

The bigger picture

As South African consumers become more selective and experience-driven, the rules of product discovery are changing. Sampling is no longer about handing out products, it’s about creating moments that resonate.

The Checkers Sixty60 and Sparletta collaboration demonstrates how brands can turn everyday touchpoints into meaningful interactions, blending convenience with creativity.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, the brands that win will be those that don’t just reach consumers—but surprise, engage and stay with them.