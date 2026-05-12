Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Buying Administrator Vereeniging
CG Waste Data digitises Africa’s construction-waste lifecycle with AI
The integrated platform combines waste lifecycle intelligence, a digital marketplace for recycled materials, automated regulatory compliance systems, and sustainability-focused building design consultancy into a single solution.
Designed for architects, builders, recyclers and regulators, the platform seeks to reduce landfill waste, improve resource recovery, and support greener construction practices across the African continent.
Africa's construction and demolition (C&D) sector generates millions of tonnes of waste annually, the vast majority of which ends up in landfills. CG Waste Data is disrupting this model by digitising the entire waste lifecycle — from design stage through demolition and recovery — enabling builders, architects, recyclers, and regulators to track, recover, recycle, and rebuild with data-driven precision.
"Waste is not waste — it is value," said a spokesperson for CG Waste Data. "Our platform gives every stakeholder in the construction ecosystem the intelligence they need to turn waste streams into revenue streams, reduce emissions, and build a circular Africa."
Platform solutions
The platform integrates four core solutions designed to improve sustainability and efficiency:
The platform serves architects, builders, recyclers, and regulators across Africa, with a pan-African vision of one platform delivering limitless impact. CG Waste Data is currently active in Uganda, Nigeria, and Kenya, with expansion plans across sub-Saharan Africa.
Key impact metrics
Early adopter projects on the CG Waste Data platform have reported a 52% reduction in carbon emissions, 78% material recovery rates, 20%+ water and energy savings, and a marked increase in project ESG scores and asset value.
"Sustainability begins at the design stage," the company emphasises. "By integrating intelligence across every phase of a construction project — from blueprint to demolition — we make it possible for Africa to build smarter, waste less, and build better."