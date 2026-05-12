CG Waste Data digitises Africa’s construction-waste lifecycle with AI

CG Waste Data has launched Africa’s first unified smart waste infrastructure platform, aimed at transforming the construction industry through AI-driven waste management and circular economy solutions.

Source: Pexels.

The integrated platform combines waste lifecycle intelligence, a digital marketplace for recycled materials, automated regulatory compliance systems, and sustainability-focused building design consultancy into a single solution.

Designed for architects, builders, recyclers and regulators, the platform seeks to reduce landfill waste, improve resource recovery, and support greener construction practices across the African continent.

Africa's construction and demolition (C&D) sector generates millions of tonnes of waste annually, the vast majority of which ends up in landfills. CG Waste Data is disrupting this model by digitising the entire waste lifecycle — from design stage through demolition and recovery — enabling builders, architects, recyclers, and regulators to track, recover, recycle, and rebuild with data-driven precision.

"Waste is not waste — it is value," said a spokesperson for CG Waste Data. "Our platform gives every stakeholder in the construction ecosystem the intelligence they need to turn waste streams into revenue streams, reduce emissions, and build a circular Africa."

Platform solutions

The platform integrates four core solutions designed to improve sustainability and efficiency:



Waste intelligence cloud: Real-time AI analytics predict waste volumes before demolition begins, track material flows from site to destination, and deliver actionable sustainability dashboards. The platform achieves 92% model accuracy on waste forecasting.

Circular marketplace edge: A digital materials exchange connecting buyers and sellers of recycled construction materials — from reclaimed bricks and steel rebar to timber beams and recycled aggregates — across Africa, turning debris into demand.

Green compliance systems: Automated ESG reporting, regulatory compliance tracking, and sustainability dashboards aligned with global standards including GRI, EU Taxonomy, and ESG frameworks — helping projects achieve 100% compliance readiness.

Edge building design consultancy: Sustainability intelligence embedded at the design stage, delivering 20%+ water and energy savings, 20–30% embodied energy reductions, and 20%+ carbon-emission cuts, while increasing project value and ESG scores.

The platform serves architects, builders, recyclers, and regulators across Africa, with a pan-African vision of one platform delivering limitless impact. CG Waste Data is currently active in Uganda, Nigeria, and Kenya, with expansion plans across sub-Saharan Africa.

Key impact metrics

Early adopter projects on the CG Waste Data platform have reported a 52% reduction in carbon emissions, 78% material recovery rates, 20%+ water and energy savings, and a marked increase in project ESG scores and asset value.

"Sustainability begins at the design stage," the company emphasises. "By integrating intelligence across every phase of a construction project — from blueprint to demolition — we make it possible for Africa to build smarter, waste less, and build better."