From disruption to opportunity: Africa’s path through global uncertainty

A turbulent start to the year has seen global shocks and geopolitical tensions reshape trade routes, disrupt supply chains and tighten financial conditions worldwide.

Source: Reuters.

While many of these developments are unfolding far from Africa, their effects are being felt across the continent through shifting capital flows, higher funding costs and volatile commodity prices.

As perceptions of risk evolve, emerging markets are increasingly exposed, underscoring just how closely Africa’s economies are linked to global financial cycles and external pressures.

Despite these challenges, Africa’s economic prospects remain comparatively robust. The continent’s real GDP is projected to grow by more than 4% in 2026 and 2027, outpacing the anticipated global growth rate of about 3%.

This positive outlook is supported by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which, with over 48 ratifying states, is expected to boost collective income by $450bn by 2035 and increase intra-African trade by more than 80%. Such developments will benefit a rapidly expanding population of 1.4 billion people and provide Africa with a valuable buffer against ongoing global volatility.

Investment drives resilience

African nations are reinforcing their fiscal frameworks and developing deeper capital markets. Investments in energy, spanning both substantial gas projects and renewable resources, are enhancing long-term energy security. Infrastructure investment is accelerating across the continent, modernising ports, improving logistics corridors, and upgrading transport networks.

The notion of “Africa direct investment” has become particularly relevant, emphasising the importance of regional integration now more than ever.

This blend of global challenge and African resilience framed discussions at Standard Bank’s 29th African International Banking Seminar (AIBS) recently held in Johannesburg. The conference highlighted the opportunities that arise from strategic collaboration between African banks and the competitive edge gained by institutions that manage risk proactively, invest in technology, and adapt global trends for local benefit.

Capital mobilisation and innovation

Mobilising capital remains crucial for achieving Africa’s development ambitions. As global financial conditions shift, the need for deeper domestic markets becomes more pressing. This involves creating robust interbank mechanisms, diversifying sources of funding, establishing regional capital platforms, and promoting sustainable finance.

Innovation is a key driver of optimism. As global supply chains are reconfigured, Africa has a unique opportunity to enhance regional manufacturing and trade. Achieving this, however, depends on financial systems that facilitate seamless cross-border flows.

Africa is rapidly upgrading its payments ecosystem, improving real-time interoperability, exploring digital assets, and adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data for improved fraud detection, customer service, and strategic decision-making. The African Development Bank estimates that AI could contribute up to $1tn in GDP growth for the continent by 2035.

Africa’s demographic profile strengthens its outlook. Over 60% of the population is under the age of 25, making it the youngest region globally. By 2050, the working-age population is projected to increase by more than 620 million people.

To harness these demographic strengths, Africa requires a financial ecosystem that fosters inclusive growth, which is reflected in the evolving relationship between banks and fintechs: A shift from competition to collaboration.