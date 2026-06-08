27 cyclists injured or killed since January: RoadCover and Cycle Sunday join forces to protect South Africa's riders

New partnership combines safer cycling experiences with specialist Road Accident Fund claims support for cyclists.

RoadCover, South Africa's leading Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims management specialist, has announced a strategic partnership with Cycle Sunday, a growing cycling movement dedicated to creating safer roads and unforgettable riding experiences for cyclists across South Africa.

The partnership brings together two organisations united by a shared passion for cycling and a common goal of making South African roads safer for those who choose to ride them.

While cycling continues to grow in popularity, cyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users. Since January 2026 alone, RoadCover has already managed 27 cases involving cyclists who have either been seriously injured or tragically lost their lives following collisions with motor vehicles on South African roads.

These statistics serve as a sobering reminder of the risks many cyclists face every day.

For RoadCover executive chairman and founder, Eugene Beck, the issue is deeply personal.

RoadCover was born from Eugene's own experience following a serious cycling accident involving a motor vehicle. Despite being legally entitled to compensation through the Road Accident Fund, he experienced first-hand the frustrations, delays, limited support and substantial legal fees often associated with the claims process.

What should have been a system designed to support accident victims became a lengthy and costly journey. Determined to create a better solution for others, Eugene founded RoadCover with a simple mission: to ensure that accident victims receive the support they deserve without sacrificing a large portion of their compensation to legal fees.

Today, RoadCover manages Road Accident Fund claims from registration through to settlement, ensuring that members receive professional support throughout the process while retaining 100% of their settlement payout, with zero legal fees and zero deductions.

More Than a Partnership – An Added Layer of Protection for Cyclists

Beyond promoting cycling and raising awareness around road safety, the partnership introduces a meaningful benefit for cyclists participating in Cycle Sunday events.

Through the collaboration, registered Cycle Sunday cyclists will enjoy an additional layer of protection through RoadCover, while travelling to and from a Cycle Sunday event and on their journey home.

The aim is simple: riders should be able to focus on enjoying their ride, knowing that should the unexpected occur, expert support is available.

In the unfortunate event that a cyclist is involved in a collision with a motor vehicle, RoadCover will manage the entire Road Accident Fund claim process from start to finish. From claim registration and administration through to settlement, RoadCover guides members every step of the way, ensuring that cyclists receive 100% of their Road Accident Fund settlement directly, with no legal fees, no contingency fees and no percentage deductions.

"Every cyclist who clips into their pedals and heads out onto South African roads understands the risks that come with sharing the road with motor vehicles," said Eugene Beck, Executive Chairman of RoadCover.

"Unfortunately, we see the devastating consequences all too often. What many cyclists don't realise is that they are legally entitled to claim from the Road Accident Fund if they are injured by a motor vehicle. Our partnership with Cycle Sunday is about more than claims management; it's about awareness, education, protection and peace of mind."

"Too often cyclists and their families find themselves overwhelmed after an accident, unsure of their rights and uncertain about where to turn for help. Through this partnership, riders can focus on the road ahead while knowing that RoadCover stands ready to support them should they ever need us."

Creating safer roads for cyclists

Cycle Sunday has quickly become one of South Africa's most exciting cycling initiatives, providing riders with the rare opportunity to experience major roads free from vehicle traffic.

Through organised events, selected roads are temporarily closed to motor vehicles, creating safe, enjoyable and accessible riding environments for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The partnership will see RoadCover actively supporting Cycle Sunday events while educating cyclists about their legal rights, road safety awareness and the support available to them should an accident occur.

Upcoming Cycle Sunday events are scheduled for:

21 June 2026



25 October 2026



13 December 2026

Together, RoadCover and Cycle Sunday hope to encourage greater awareness among cyclists, motorists and policymakers alike while fostering a stronger culture of respect and safety on South Africa's roads.

"As cyclists ourselves, we understand both the freedom and the vulnerability that comes with riding on public roads," said Beck.

"Cycle Sunday creates incredible opportunities for people to experience cycling in a safer environment, while RoadCover ensures that riders have access to specialist support when they need it. Together we are helping cyclists ride with greater confidence, knowing they have a partner behind them both on and off the road.” said Shaun Peschl from Cycle Sunday.

Through this partnership, RoadCover and Cycle Sunday are not only creating safer spaces for cyclists to ride, but are also ensuring that riders have access to meaningful protection and support when it matters most. Together, the organisations aim to build a stronger, safer and more informed cycling community for all South Africans.

About RoadCover

RoadCover is South Africa's leading Road Accident Fund claims management specialist. Founded following a personal cycling accident experienced by Executive Chairman Eugene Beck, RoadCover is there for accident victims throughout the entire RAF claims process, from registration to settlement. RoadCover charges no legal fees and takes no percentage of settlements, ensuring members receive 100% of their Road Accident Fund payout. For over 21 years, RoadCover has helped over 6,000 South Africans access the compensation they are legally entitled to and have paid out over R840m in settlements resulting in over R336m saved in legal fees and expenses being kept in communities and paid to those that are legally entitled.

www.roadcover.co.za

About Cycle Sunday

Cycle Sunday is a community-driven cycling initiative that creates safe and accessible riding opportunities by temporarily closing selected public roads to motor vehicles. The organisation promotes healthy lifestyles, safer roads and greater participation in cycling through a series of organised events designed to bring communities together and celebrate the joy of cycling.

www.cyclesunday.co.za



