Gauteng’s R553 upgrade nears completion as roadworks enter final phase

Construction on the R553 (Golden Highway) rehabilitation project is progressing as planned, with the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport expecting the upgraded route to reach practical completion by mid-September 2026.

Source: Gauteng Transport Instagram

The R553 rehabilitation project covers the road from the R558 intersection to beyond the M68 (Chris Hani Road/Columbine Avenue) intersection.

The project aims to strengthen the road's pavement structure to accommodate future traffic volumes, improve road safety, enhance mobility, and extend the lifespan of the transport corridor.

Completed work includes road widening, the construction of new median islands, improvements to stormwater drainage and the rehabilitation of various road sections. Current work includes layer works, paving, asphalt surfacing, traffic signal upgrades and finishing work at several intersections.

MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says the project remains an important investment in improving mobility and road safety.

"We are encouraged by the progress made to date and remain focused on ensuring the project gives our people value for money, is completed on time and cost-effectively. Once completed, the upgraded R553 will provide safer and more efficient travel, improve connectivity and support economic activity along this important route," said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

"We appeal to motorists and other road users to exercise caution when travelling through construction zones and to adhere to temporary traffic management measures implemented to improve safety."

Source: Gauteng Transport Instagram

Traffic management remains a priority

To reduce disruption during construction, the project has been divided into six sections, each approximately four kilometres long. Construction is limited to a maximum of three active sections at any one time, with at least four kilometres separating work zones to help maintain traffic flow and improve safety.

The department says theft and vandalism of temporary traffic signs, delineators and other traffic management equipment have increased safety risks for motorists, pedestrians and construction workers.

Project steering committee meetings involving the department, the main contractor and key stakeholders continue to monitor progress, address operational challenges and oversee traffic management and public safety throughout the construction period.

The contractor is also providing regular updates on construction progress, traffic delays and intersection closures to help motorists plan their journeys.