BMW IT Hub to inject R4bn into SA economy

South African tech talent at BMW Group’s IT Hub in Pretoria is expected to contribute more than R4bn to the local economy in 2026, as the facility marks 20 years of operations and reinforces its role as the company’s largest technology hub outside Germany.

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Established in 2006, the BMW IT Hub has grown into the company's largest IT hub outside Germany, employing more than 2,500 technology professionals who support systems used across more than 130 BMW locations worldwide.

Economic and employment impact

According to BMW, the hub has created more than 2,000 jobs through its expansion and is expected to contribute more than R4 billion to the South African economy in 2026.

The facility supports a range of functions across BMW's global operations, from manufacturing and production systems to customer-facing digital platforms.

BMW Group South Africa CEO Peter van Binsbergen said the hub had evolved from a support centre into a key part of the group's global digital operations.

Focus on skills development

The company said the IT Hub has also focused on developing local technology skills through university partnerships, mentorship programmes and graduate development initiatives.

BMW said its outreach programmes have reached more than 40,000 people, while 134 participants joined its Graduate Tech Academy programme in 2026.

The company works with institutions including the University of Pretoria and Stellenbosch University on skills development and technology projects.

Anniversary celebrations

BMW marked the milestone with an event at the IT Hub in Menlyn, Pretoria, attended by government representatives, industry stakeholders and academic partners.

The event included demonstrations of AI projects developed in South Africa, tours of the facility and discussions on digital skills development and future technology trends.

The celebration was attended by Panyaza Lesufi, reflecting the partnership between BMW Group South Africa and the Gauteng provincial government on skills and innovation initiatives.