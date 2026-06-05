Equinix faces challenge to Cape Town data centres over environmental concerns

A plan by US-listed Equinix to build two data centres in Cape Town should not be approved without full disclosure of its water, power and environmental impact, a formal objection lodged with city planners showed.

Source: Reuters.

The Housing Assembly (HA), a social movement representing more than 20 communities in the Western Cape of South Africa, and UK non-profit Foxglove say the application cannot be approved without the key information needed for officials to assess the project.

Equinix, which already operates a site in Johannesburg with 100% renewable energy coverage, said it had not submitted any planning applications in Cape Town.

"We can confirm that we have completed the purchase of land in Cape Town. At this stage, no planning applications have been submitted in connection with the site," it said in an emailed statement in response to Reuters questions.

"Should we decide to proceed with any development, we are committed to being fully transparent and will provide detailed information to all relevant stakeholders in a timely manner," Equinix said.

Equinix said it engages with local utilities, government leaders and other stakeholders early in the planning process to understand local priorities and help inform its decisions.

Water and power

As technology firms race to scale up computing power across the globe, they face local opposition from communities worried about issues such as rising power bills, water stress, noise and pollution.

"There is simply not enough information for a decision on a project of this scale, with no substantive detail on water use, emissions, electricity demand, diesel generators, air pollution, noise or even the buildings themselves,” said Rosa Curling, co-executive director at Foxglove.

The project includes two large data centres in Cape Town with a combined projected power usage of up to 160 megawatts, according to the document but questions remain on issues such as what sort of back-up power generation the site will have.

The water demands of the site are also particularly important given Cape Town's historic problems with water scarcity, Curling said.

Cape Town suffered from a severe drought in 2017-2018, which is also known as the ‘Day Zero’ crisis, when the city shut off most household taps because its water reservoirs had fallen dangerously low.

“There seems to be this rush to develop data centres without people properly thinking through what the impact will be,” added Saadiyah Kwada, an attorney at the non-profit, Legal Resources Centre in Cape Town.

King David Golf Club, the owner of King Air Industria, the development site on which the data centres are due to be built, and Equinix have 30 days to offer a response, after which the City has 180 days to make a decision. KAI declined to comment.

Alderman Eddie Andrews, Cape Town's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, said: "The City of Cape Town still needs to evaluate the application together with all comments and objections received from internal and external departments/interested and affected parties.

"The City cannot comment any further as this application is still being processed," he added.

South Africa’s government on Wednesday, 3 June 2026 pledged to boost investment in digital infrastructure, including data centres, through tax incentives and policy reforms aimed at expanding connectivity while addressing regulatory barriers.