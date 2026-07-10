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    BMW recalls thousands of vehicles in South Africa

    BMW South Africa has recalled 10,961 vehicles across several model ranges after identifying a potential defect that could lead to overheating and, in rare cases, smoke or fire.
    10 Jul 2026
    10 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The recall, announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC), affects certain BMW 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3 and X4 models sold in South Africa from 2016 onwards that are equipped with a Pinion Starter.

    According to BMW, a production-related issue may cause increased wear of the starter motor's solenoid switch after repeated engine starts. This can reduce the vehicle's ability to start and, under certain circumstances, result in a short circuit that could cause localised overheating.

    The manufacturer said smoke may become visible or noticeable while driving or shortly after leaving the vehicle. As a precaution, owners are advised not to leave affected vehicles unattended immediately after starting the engine.

    Remote start warning

    BMW is also urging affected customers not to use the Remote Engine Start function via the My BMW app or the vehicle's remote key until the necessary repairs have been completed.

    Owners should contact their nearest authorised BMW dealership to arrange a free inspection and repair. All corrective work will be carried out at no cost.

    Consumers can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on BMW South Africa's technical campaigns website.

    Read more: BMW, BMW South Africa, National Consumer Commission, NCC, vehicle recalls, car recalls
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