First look: Audi’s all-new Q3 arrives in South Africa

Audi South Africa has officially introduced the third-generation Q3 to the local market, marking the arrival of an updated luxury compact SUV that places a stronger emphasis on design, technology and everyday usability.

Available in both SUV and Sportback body styles, the latest generation brings features previously found in larger Audi models into the compact luxury SUV segment.





A bolder take on the Q3 design

The new Audi Q3 features a more confident exterior design, with a wider Singleframe grille, sharper surfaces and a more pronounced SUV stance. The redesigned front and rear lighting signatures further enhance its road presence, with selected models introducing digital Matrix LED headlights and digital OLED rear lights.

Inside, Audi has focused on creating a more spacious and contemporary cabin. The dashboard layout centres around the brand’s new digital stage, combining an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit with a curved 12.8-inch MMI touch display.

The updated interior also introduces new material choices, including fabrics made from 100% recycled polyester, while ambient lighting with up to 30 colour options allows drivers to personalise the cabin experience.

A smoother and more refined drive

As part of the launch experience, guests had the opportunity to take the new Q3 on a scenic drive, experiencing the SUV’s comfort and refinement on the road.

The Q3 delivered a smooth and relaxed drive, with a quiet cabin and a composed ride that made it easy to settle behind the wheel. The SUV felt equally suited to winding roads and everyday driving, with a comfortable driving position and a refined feel throughout the journey.

The drive also provided a look at some of Audi’s updated assistance technology, including the system that provides gentle steering support to help guide the vehicle within its lane. Rather than feeling intrusive, the assistance worked subtly in the background, adding to the overall sense of confidence behind the wheel.

Technology designed for everyday driving

Beyond its updated cabin, the new Q3 introduces a range of digital and assistance technologies designed to simplify the driving experience.

Available features include adaptive cruise control, park assist, surround-view cameras and Audi’s new Trained Parking function. The system can learn and store frequently used parking manoeuvres, allowing the vehicle to automatically assist with parking in familiar spaces.

Two powertrains for the South African market

The South African Audi Q3 range is available with two engine options across both body styles.

The 1.4-litre TFSI engine produces 110kW and 250Nm, offering responsive everyday performance, while the 2.0-litre TDI produces 110kW and 360Nm of torque for drivers looking for increased pulling power and efficiency on longer journeys.

Both engines are paired with Audi’s S tronic transmission and are available in Advanced, S line and S line Black trim levels.

The new era of Q arrives

With its updated design, expanded technology offering and refined driving experience, the third-generation Audi Q3 represents the next step in the evolution of Audi’s compact SUV range.

The new Audi Q3 is now available at Audi dealerships across South Africa, with pricing starting at R814,200 for the Q3 SUV 1.4 TFSI and reaching R1,002,300 for the Q3 Sportback 2.0 TDI S line Black. All models include Audi’s five-year/100,000km Freeway Plan.