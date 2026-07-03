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    Nissan names Juan Wheeler as new South Africa MD

    Nissan has appointed Juan Wheeler as managing director of Nissan South Africa, expanding his responsibilities while retaining his role as chief financial officer of Nissan Africa.
    3 Jul 2026
    3 Jul 2026
    Juan Wheeler | image supplied
    Juan Wheeler | image supplied

    The appointment was announced by Jordi Vila, divisional vice president of Nissan Europe and president of Nissan Africa, AMIEO Aftersales and Customer Experience.

    Wheeler joined Nissan Africa as chief financial officer in 2025 after holding senior finance and leadership roles across the automotive industry.

    He began his career as a state accountant in South Africa's Department of Foreign Affairs before joining Ford Motor Company, where he held a range of finance positions in South Africa and internationally. His career also includes senior roles at Volvo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Stellantis South Africa.

    During his time with Ford, Wheeler worked in Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Middle East, gaining experience across finance, manufacturing, sales and product planning.

    Mohamed Abd El Samad, managing director of Nissan Africa, said Wheeler's international experience and knowledge of the automotive sector positioned him well to lead Nissan South Africa while continuing to support the company's operations across the continent.

    Wheeler said he was honoured by the appointment and looked forward to leading Nissan South Africa as the company entered its next phase.

    Read more: Nissan, Nissan South Africa
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