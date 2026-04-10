Nissan in South Africa – what next?

Nissan South Africa made headlines locally for—some may say—less-than-ideal reasons.

It announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its production facility in Rosslyn. This comes after 60 years of operation at the plant just outside Pretoria.

The local operation produced iconic models such as the SA-only 1400 ‘Champ’ bakkie, the NP200 half-tonner, and—most recently—the Navara. It served 45 other countries with new products from the Rosslyn facility, including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

The plant, which was severely underutilised in recent times, was bought by Chery SA. The Chinese automaker has sold over 80,000 new vehicles in South Africa since re-entering the market in an official capacity in 2021. It has now taken the next step to setting down even deeper roots on the African continent.

Continue reading on Double Apex...