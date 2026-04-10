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    Nissan in South Africa – what next?

    Nissan South Africa made headlines locally for—some may say—less-than-ideal reasons.
    10 Apr 2026
    10 Apr 2026
    Nissan in South Africa &#x2013; what next?

    It announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its production facility in Rosslyn. This comes after 60 years of operation at the plant just outside Pretoria.

    The local operation produced iconic models such as the SA-only 1400 ‘Champ’ bakkie, the NP200 half-tonner, and—most recently—the Navara. It served 45 other countries with new products from the Rosslyn facility, including Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

    The plant, which was severely underutilised in recent times, was bought by Chery SA. The Chinese automaker has sold over 80,000 new vehicles in South Africa since re-entering the market in an official capacity in 2021. It has now taken the next step to setting down even deeper roots on the African continent.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Read more: Nissan, Nissan South Africa, Chery
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    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
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