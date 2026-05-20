Charge launches off-grid EV charging stations on N3

Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) has launched South Africa’s first off-grid, solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations along the strategic Johannesburg-Durban N3 corridor as the country’s electric mobility market continues gaining momentum.

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The first station, Charge N3 Roadside at the Reitz Interchange in the Free State, officially launched on 19 May, while a second site at the Tugela corridor in KwaZulu-Natal is set to open on 20 May.

The rollout forms part of the company's broader strategy to develop a national off-grid EV charging network across South Africa’s major transport routes.

DBSA backs rollout with R100m investment

The expansion is supported through a R100m investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

“By building off-grid EV charging infrastructure along key transport corridors like the N3, we are reducing dependence on volatile fuel prices while creating greater energy and transport cost stability over the long term,” said CHARGE co-founder and chair Joubert Roux.

“The future of transport won’t be powered by electric vehicles alone, it will be powered by renewable energy infrastructure.”

DBSA chief investment officer Gregory Fyfe said the investment aligns with broader infrastructure and energy transition objectives.

“Innovative models such as Charge’s renewable energy-powered charging infrastructure demonstrate how sustainable infrastructure can contribute to decarbonising the transport sector while expanding access to future-ready mobility solutions,” Fyfe said.

Charging network targets passenger and freight mobility

According to Charge, the new N3 stations were delivered in under five months and are equipped with next-generation technology capable of charging up to eight EVs simultaneously.

The stations operate entirely off-grid using solar-powered microgrids and battery storage systems.

The company said the infrastructure is designed to support both passenger vehicles and future commercial freight mobility as EV adoption accelerates.

The company’s earlier pilot site in Wolmaransstad in the North West has reportedly maintained 99% uptime since launching in November 2024.

EV adoption continues accelerating

Recent market data cited by CHARGE shows South African EV searches increased by 45% year-on-year between February and March 2026, while engagement rose by more than 200%.

South Africa also recorded a monthly record of 389 EV sales in March 2026, supported by the arrival of more affordable electric vehicle models.

Following the N3 rollout, Charge plans to expand infrastructure along the N1 corridor before extending toward a planned national network of 120 charging sites.