BizTrends2026 | TTC Tour Brands’ Kelly Jackson: Steering the future of travel in an AI world

We’re at an interesting moment in travel. Last year, everyone was talking about sustainability, purposeful travel and personalisation. While all are still relevant concepts, 2026 will be less about buzzwords and more about who steers it.

Kelly Jackson, Managing Director, The Travel Corporation, EMEA

Tech is moving faster than the traveller, and if we’re not careful, we’ll build very clever systems for people who actually just want to feel seen, safe and connected. So, for me, steering the future in travel is about balance: using AI, data and automation to remove friction, but doubling down on the human bits that actually make people book, return and recommend.

Here are the things I think will shape our sector in 2026 and beyond.

1. AI meets empathy

We all know AI is going to sit right in the middle of travel trip planning, pricing, language, customer care and itinerary curation. That part is a given. The real shift from here will be how we combine AI with human judgment.

After all, people still want to talk to an actual human when they’re booking a milestone trip, for support if something goes wrong or for reassurance on complex travel itineraries.

For these reasons, I don’t see AI replacing the travel agent; I see it augmenting them. After all, AI is excellent at data crunching. For example, it might tell us: “This guest usually books in shoulder season, is vegetarian and travelled with friends on their last trip.”

Our travel agent then makes the recommendation that feels right culturally, financially and emotionally. That human layer of the tone, reassurance and local knowledge will be a competitive advantage as more of the basic stuff becomes automated.

2. From sustainability to circularity

For years, we’ve been saying travel should be sustainable. And while travellers, brands and governments agree, the bar is rising. People now want to know: where does my money go, who benefits and is this trip doing any good? That’s circular thinking.

I think we’ll see more itineraries and partnerships built around local value, such as community-owned experiences, low-waste or zero-waste operations and reporting that actually shows impact. After all, the future traveller wants proof over promises, and if we don’t give it, someone else will.

3. From “experiential” to “transformational”

Cooking with locals. Taking the train. Wine tasting. “Experiential travel” has long been a catchphrase, but it’s now become a baseline. What people are asking for post-pandemic and post-burnout is “change me”.

Give me something I can feel afterwards. That could be wellness or faith-based travel, but it could also be skills, creativity, community service, ancestry or trips aligned to personal milestones. The big shift is that we won’t just be selling where and when, we’ll be selling why.

4. Data as the new trust contract

Personalisation sounds great until people realise you’ve been tracking everything. So, the next stage will be how transparent we are with data. I think travellers will be okay with sharing data if:

1. It improves their trip,

2. It’s obviously safe, and

3. They see some benefit to the community or planet.

There’s a trend opportunity here for loyalty centred on impact, you share your preferences, we tailor your trip, and we channel part of that spend to a local partner you can see. That will make the data exchange feel worthwhile rather than creepy.

5. The return of the human touch (aka small is big again)

As the automation journey extends to everything from booking and boarding passes to hotel check-ins, human moments will become more valuable.

I think we’ll see more people wanting smaller groups, real local hosts and itineraries that leave space for serendipity. The new luxury isn’t more amenities, it’s time, context and access. Meet the winemaker, not the PR person. Visit the community, not its curated version.

For tour operators, this will most likely mean trimming some of the “busy” from itineraries and training people in hospitality rather than just operations. Tech can deliver the schedule, but it’s people who will deliver the memories.

6. Steering, not just reacting

I think 2026 is the year travel leaders have to stop being purely reactive to pandemics, currency shocks and geopolitical flare-ups and start scenario planning.

The pace of change isn’t slowing. If anything, global volatility, climate events and traveller expectations will make it harder to just “wait and see”. The sector needs better data, better forecasting and better collaboration, because we’re all going to be dealing with the same climate, visa and capacity issues going forward.

In short, I see that tech will take us further, but humans will keep us honest. If we let AI and automation run the show completely, travel becomes transactional.

If we put humans back in the driver’s seat while being supported by data, then travel can actually do what it’s supposed to do, which is to connect people, protect cultures, create value for local communities and enrich lives.