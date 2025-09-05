Travel trends shaping 2026: From AI to authentic experiences

Technology, flexibility and conscious choices are shaping how the world travels in 2026.

While the desire for discovery remains timeless, the way people approach journeys, from planning and booking to experiencing destinations, is evolving fast.

1. AI as your travel concierge

Technology, especially AI, has transformed the way people travel and has become a trusted travel advisor and companion. AI-powered apps can now design entire itineraries in minutes, rebook disrupted flights automatically and even suggest personalised activities based on your preferences.

Navigation is easier than ever. Apps like Citymapper allow travellers to enter their start and end points and instantly see which options are quicker or more affordable.

Airports and hotels are embracing this shift, cutting queues with mobile check-in, biometric boarding and real-time luggage tracking. The result? Less stress, more efficiency.

However, over-automation with its constant notifications can risk removing spontaneity and the human touch, and travellers increasingly want both tech convenience and authentic human interaction.

2. Hyper-personalisation

Room service menus that adapt to dietary preferences and AI-curated city guides that know whether you’re a foodie or a nature lover show that travellers expect experiences to feel unique to them.

Loyalty programmes and hotel apps are moving towards Netflix-style algorithm personalisation, like remembering your coffee order, pillow choice or fitness options in new cities.

3. Connectivity on your terms

Connectivity is now a central part of travel, with Wi-Fi on long-haul flights and reliable mobile networks increasingly expected. But at the same time, digital detox travel is booming, from “signal-free” lodges to wellness retreats designed to help travellers reset.

The key distinction here is choice. People value having control over when they are reachable and when they are not, rather than being forced into constant connection.

This balance allows travellers to stay informed and engaged when they want, but also to fully experience their journey without digital interruptions.

4. Flexibility is non-negotiable

Cancelled flights, shifting schedules and overbooked destinations have made flexibility non-negotiable. Flexibility is now essential, not just in bookings, but also in mindset and expectations.

In 2026, travellers are seeking bookings that adapt with refundable stays, open date passes and experiences that offer space for downtime. Structured packages are still popular, but with breathing room built in for rest or spontaneous exploration.

5. Families on the move

Family travel continues to expand, with airlines offering kid-friendly boarding, seating and entertainment, while hotels provide family suites, child-focused activities and tailored dining. The focus is on convenience and stress-free travel, allowing parents and children to enjoy quality time together.

6. Seasonal travelling shifts

Timing has become a travel strategy. Instead of peak July crowds in Europe, many are opting for late June or winter months to enjoy fewer tourists, lower prices and easier access to attractions.

Smart travellers are learning that when you go can be just as important as where.

7. Local knowledge over algorithms

Even in the age of AI, on-the-ground advice remains unmatched. Travellers increasingly rely on concierges, shop owners, bartenders and residents for authentic tips, combining tech-powered logistics with human insight.

This blend adds depth and spontaneity that technology alone can’t replicate.

8. Lifestyle in transit

Comfort is now a style statement. Athleisure and versatile fashion dominate airports and train stations, with travellers favouring breathable, wrinkle-resistant fabrics that work from flight to sightseeing to casual dining.

Travel wardrobes are less about status and more about efficiency with comfort without compromise, central to fashion choices.