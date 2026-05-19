The Lux Collective enters Rwanda with luxury tourism circuit

Global hospitality group The Lux Collective has entered the Rwandan market through a new partnership aimed at developing and managing an ultra-luxury tourism circuit across some of the country’s best-known tourism destinations.

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The partnership with Rwanda-based Cleo Capital Group Ltd was formalised during the Africa CEO Forum 2026 in Kigali. It will introduce The Lux Collective’s Lux and Salt hospitality brands to Rwanda through a multi-property development strategy.

The tourism circuit will span:

• Lake Kivu

• Akagera National Park

• Volcanoes National Park

• Nyungwe National Park

The first phase of the project, launching from mid-2026, will include the rebranding of:

• Cleo Lake Kivu into Lux Lake Kivu

• Akagera Game Lodge into Salt of Akagera

Three additional greenfield developments are scheduled to open in 2028:

• Lux Volcanoes

• Lux Nyungwe

• Lux Akagera

The developments will include eco-luxury lodges, safari retreats and wellness-focused hospitality experiences positioned around Rwanda’s biodiversity and conservation tourism offering.

Focus on sustainability and conservation

According to the companies, the tourism circuit will incorporate sustainability and regenerative tourism principles, including renewable energy, water conservation, biodiversity protection and community development initiatives.

The project will also focus on local sourcing, skills development and women entrepreneurship programmes.

“This partnership marks an important milestone for Rwanda’s tourism future,” said Eugene Nyagahene, Cleo Capital Group founder and chief executive officer.

“Together with The Lux Collective, we are creating a world-class tourism circuit that celebrates Rwanda’s natural beauty, biodiversity and culture while driving sustainable economic growth and international recognition for the destination,” he said.

The Lux Collective expands African footprint

The Lux Collective said the partnership forms part of its broader international expansion strategy.

“In line with our Group’s global expansion, this strategic collaboration represents a defining moment for The Lux Collective,” said chief executive officer Olivier Chavy.

“Rwanda is one of Africa’s most inspiring destinations, with a strong vision for sustainable tourism.”

Chavy added that the group aims to combine luxury hospitality with conservation and sustainability-focused tourism experiences.

The Lux Collective currently manages 18 resorts and hotels globally, with an additional 16 developments planned across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.