Grub & Vine enters new chapter with Aaron Subroyal as head chef

Grub & Vine has announced the appointment of Aaron Subroyal as head chef, ushering in an exciting new chapter.

Aaron Subroyal, Head Chef at Grub & Vine and Matt Manning, Chef Patron and founder of Grub & Vine. Image supplied

Known for its refined yet approachable take on contemporary dining, Grub & Vine – located on Bree Street – has become one of Cape Town’s popular food and wine destinations since opening its doors in 2018.

The appointment of Subroyal reinforces the restaurant’s commitment to the values that have defined its success: honest cooking, exceptional ingredients, warm hospitality and a deep appreciation for the synergistic relationship between food and wine.

“Aaron’s appointment represents an exciting step forward for Grub & Vine,” says Grub & Vine’s chef patron and founder, Matt Manning.

“As we enter our eighth year, it felt like the right time to further strengthen what we already do exceptionally well. Aaron is an incredibly talented chef whose philosophy aligns closely with our own. He has a deep respect for ingredients, classical technique and creating food that people genuinely want to eat. His arrival allows us to continue evolving while staying true to the essence of what has made Grub & Vine successful.”

Born and raised in Durban, Subroyal's passion for cooking runs in the family, inspired from a young age by both his father and grandmother, who were chefs themselves.

After training at 1000 Hills Chef School, he began his career at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Michael Mina in San Francisco, where he developed the precision and work ethic required at the highest level of professional cooking.

His culinary journey has since taken him through some of the world's most respected kitchens, including Cape Town's celebrated Test Kitchen under Luke Dale-Roberts, The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey under renowned British chef Will Holland, and the iconic Sketch in London, where he worked under the influence of legendary French chef Pierre Gagnaire.

Drawing on these experiences, Subroyal describes his cooking style as "contemporary classic"; food that is rooted in strong technique and exceptional produce, without unnecessary complexity.

“I believe great food doesn't need to shout,” says Subroyal. “For me, it's about taking exceptional ingredients, treating them with respect and creating dishes that are intentional and comforting. Some of my favourite meals are the simplest ones, provided they're done well. I am bringing this approach to Grub & Vine.”

Manning believes Subroyal's leadership will further strengthen the culture within the kitchen while continuing to elevate the guest experience.

“One of the things I admire most about Aaron is his calmness and maturity as a chef. He understands that great restaurants aren't built on trends or gimmicks. They're built on consistency, teamwork, hospitality and food that people genuinely connect with. I'm incredibly excited to see where he takes the kitchen,” says Manning.

With Subroyal leading the day-to-day culinary direction of Grub & Vine, Manning will continue to focus on the broader strategic and creative growth of the Group, which includes Culture Wine Bar, The Blue Room and The Chef's Studio, including a new venue opening in the Southern Suburbs later this year.