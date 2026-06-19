Anuga Select SA launches as new gateway to Africa's food and beverage market

South Africa is set to host one of the world's most recognised food and beverage trade exhibition brands following the launch of Anuga Select South Africa, a new business platform designed to connect international suppliers with buyers across Africa's rapidly expanding food and beverage sector.

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The event marks the evolution of the Africa Food Show, formerly known as Africa's Big 7, and represents a strategic partnership between global exhibition organiser dmg events and Koelnmesse, the German trade fair company behind the internationally renowned Anuga brand.

Anuga Select South Africa will make its debut from 22-24 June 2027 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), positioning Cape Town as a key meeting point for food and beverage businesses looking to access opportunities across the African continent.

Building on strong growth and international demand

The launch follows the strongest edition yet of Africa Food Show, which recorded a doubling of visitor registrations and attracted participants from more than 36 countries, including China, India, Germany, Brazil, Poland and Pakistan.

The event's growth highlighted increasing demand for a larger international platform capable of connecting global suppliers with Africa's evolving food and beverage ecosystem.

By integrating into the Anuga network, the event gains access to one of the world's most influential food trade exhibition brands while maintaining its established footprint within the African market.

Connecting global suppliers with African buyers

Positioned as a leading B2B trade platform, Anuga Select South Africa will bring together international suppliers, regional manufacturers, distributors, retailers and hospitality buyers for three days of sourcing, networking and business development opportunities.

The exhibition will showcase products, innovations and solutions across the entire food and beverage value chain, while supporting cross-border trade, investment and strategic partnerships throughout Africa.

The event is expected to attract senior decision-makers from supermarkets, wholesalers, distributors, food service companies, hotels, restaurants, importers, exporters, e-commerce grocery platforms and hospitality procurement teams across the continent.

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Capitalising on Africa's food market opportunity

The launch comes at a time when Africa's food and agribusiness sector is experiencing significant growth.

The continent's food and agribusiness market is projected to reach $1tn by 2030, driven by population growth, urbanisation, rising incomes and increasing consumer demand for a broader range of food and beverage products.

For international businesses seeking market access, Africa presents one of the world's most attractive long-term growth opportunities. At the same time, African producers and manufacturers are increasingly looking to expand their reach both regionally and globally.

Anuga Select South Africa aims to serve as a bridge between these markets, creating new opportunities for trade, sourcing and collaboration.

Cape Town strengthens its position as a regional trade hub

South Africa remains one of Africa's leading food and beverage trade gateways, supported by established retail networks, sophisticated logistics infrastructure and strong links to regional markets.

Cape Town, in particular, has developed a reputation as a centre for food innovation, hospitality and international business, making it a natural location for the launch of the new platform.

Organisers believe the city offers an ideal environment for connecting global suppliers with buyers actively seeking products, technologies and solutions for Africa's changing consumer landscape.

Showcasing the full food and beverage value chain

The exhibition will feature products and services spanning multiple categories, including fine food, dairy, meat and poultry, frozen food, fresh produce, bakery products, beverages, organic and health foods, ingredients, food technology, packaging and hospitality solutions.

Beyond the exhibition floor, Anuga Select South Africa will host industry discussions, networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on consumer trends, supply chain development and the future of food trade across the continent.

The programme is designed to help businesses identify emerging opportunities while gaining insights into the rapidly evolving African food market.

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A new chapter for African food trade

According to Matt Denton, president of dmg events, the launch represents a significant milestone for the continent's food and beverage industry.

"Anuga Select South Africa represents an exciting new chapter for the African food and beverage industry. By transforming the established market presence of Africa Food Show into the global recognition and expertise of the Anuga brand, we are creating a powerful platform that supports international trade, regional partnerships and long-term industry growth across Africa."

Denton added that the event has been designed to deliver tangible business outcomes for both exhibitors and visitors while supporting the continued development of Africa's food economy.

Creating global opportunities for African businesses

Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH, said the partnership reflects the growing importance of Africa within the global food industry.

"Anyone looking at Africa's food industry today sees far more than growing consumer markets. Across many countries, strong businesses, innovative brands and new trading networks are emerging."

He noted that international trade exhibitions play a critical role in helping businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, gain visibility and access new markets.

"With Anuga Select South Africa, we are bringing one of our most trusted brands into this dynamic environment and, together with dmg events, creating a platform that connects African and international market players."

As Africa's food economy continues its upward trajectory, the arrival of the Anuga brand in South Africa signals growing international confidence in the continent's long-term growth prospects and reinforces Cape Town's position as a strategic gateway for global food and beverage trade.