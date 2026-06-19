Cape Union Mart's Live Life Outside era through the eyes of Lynn Reines

For more than 90 years, Cape Union Mart has been synonymous with adventure, exploration and the great outdoors.

Lynn Reines, Head of Marketing: Cape Union Mart Portfolio. Image supplied

Now, the iconic South African retailer is entering a new chapter with the launch of its Live Life Outside positioning, a platform designed to reflect the evolving ways consumers engage with outdoor experiences today.

While the brand's long-standing Adventure Starts Here message helped establish its reputation among generations of outdoor enthusiasts, Cape Union Mart believes the modern outdoor lifestyle has become far more diverse and inclusive.

Lynn Reines, head of marketing at Cape Union Mart, shares the thinking behind its new positioning, how changing consumer behaviours are shaping the outdoor retail landscape, and why the future of outdoor culture extends far beyond mountain summits and hiking trails.

Why was it important for Cape Union Mart to evolve from Adventure Starts Here to Live Life Outside?

Adventure Starts Here served us incredibly well for many years and remains an important part of our heritage. However, the way people experience the outdoors has evolved significantly.

Today, being outside means different things to different people. For some, it may be a multi-day hiking expedition, while for others it's a morning run, a beach walk or spending time outdoors with family and friends.

Live Life Outside reflects this broader definition of outdoor living while remaining true to the quality, expertise and technical performance that have always defined Cape Union Mart.

How does the new positioning reflect changing consumer attitudes towards outdoor living?

We are seeing a growing desire for balance, wellbeing and meaningful connection.

More South Africans are choosing to spend time outdoors, not only for adventure, but also for exercise, social connection and everyday enjoyment. The outdoors has increasingly become a space where people prioritise their physical and mental wellbeing.

Live Life Outside acknowledges this shift and celebrates the many different ways people choose to engage with outdoor experiences, whether that's on a mountain trail or around a braai with friends.

Cape Union Mart has built its reputation on technical outdoor gear and adventure culture. How do you balance that heritage while broadening the brand's appeal?

Our heritage remains incredibly important to us.

The repositioning isn't about moving away from adventure; it's about expanding the conversation. We continue to offer the technical gear, expertise and trusted brands that our customers rely on, while recognising that outdoor living extends beyond traditional adventure pursuits.

We remain deeply committed to technical excellence and continue investing in products designed to perform in the toughest conditions, whether that means summiting Kilimanjaro, tackling extreme cold or embarking on a multi-day expedition.

This is very much an evolution of the brand rather than a departure from what has made Cape Union Mart successful.

Why is now the right time for this brand evolution?

The timing reflects both changing consumer behaviour and broader cultural trends.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, many South Africans discovered or rediscovered the outdoors. Importantly, that behaviour has continued as people increasingly prioritise experiences, wellbeing and time spent outside.

We wanted our positioning to better reflect the role that outdoor living plays in people's lives today and ensure that we remain relevant to both existing customers and future generations.

It also reflects the evolution of our product offering.

While technical outdoor gear remains at our core, our assortment now extends far beyond traditional adventure products. Live Life Outside allows us to better communicate the breadth of our offering across outdoor, travel and lifestyle categories.

How does the new positioning help connect with younger consumers?

Younger consumers often approach the outdoors differently from previous generations.

Many are motivated by wellness, community, travel, fitness and shared social experiences rather than traditional adventure pursuits alone.

Live Life Outside speaks directly to these motivations while maintaining the authenticity and credibility that Cape Union Mart has built over decades.

The objective is to ensure the brand remains relevant to evolving lifestyles without compromising the expertise and trust that customers expect.

What role do wellbeing, community and everyday outdoor experiences play in the future of the brand?

They play a significant role.

We believe some of life's best moments happen outside, whether that's exercising, spending time with loved ones or simply stepping away from the pressures of daily life.

As a brand, we want to inspire and enable more of those moments by making the outdoors feel accessible, welcoming and relevant to more people.

Initiatives such as the K-Way Trail Together hiking club bring this philosophy to life by creating opportunities for connection, community and adventure at every level. Whether someone is an experienced trail runner or just beginning their outdoor journey, the focus is on making outdoor experiences more inclusive and accessible.

How are changing lifestyle trends influencing your approach to products and customer engagement?

Consumers are increasingly looking for versatility, authenticity and meaningful experiences.

We are seeing greater demand for products that can transition across different aspects of daily life, alongside growing interest in local travel, family adventures and experiences that are closer to home.

As a result, our product offering, marketing and customer engagement strategies are becoming more reflective of the diverse ways people spend time outdoors today.

Inclusivity appears to be central to the campaign. Why is that important?

It's fundamental to the platform.

We believe the outdoors should feel accessible to everyone, regardless of age, experience level or how they choose to engage with it.

By broadening the definition of outdoor living, we are creating space for more people to see themselves reflected in the brand and in outdoor culture more broadly.

Ultimately, the goal is to remove barriers and encourage more South Africans to enjoy the benefits that spending time outdoors can offer.

How do you see South Africa's outdoor and lifestyle retail market evolving over the next few years?

We expect the lines between outdoor, lifestyle, travel and wellness categories to become increasingly fluid.

Consumers are seeking products and experiences that support active, balanced lifestyles rather than fitting neatly into traditional retail categories.

We believe more South Africans are choosing to spend time outdoors in ways that fit naturally into their everyday lives, and that trend will continue to drive growth across the outdoor retail sector.

Looking ahead, what does success look like for Live Life Outside?

Success means inspiring more South Africans to spend time outside in ways that are meaningful to them.

From a brand perspective, it's about growing relevance while strengthening the trust we have built over more than nine decades.

From a business perspective, success means attracting new customers, deepening engagement with existing customers and continuing to strengthen our position as South Africa's leading outdoor retailer.

Importantly, success is also about nurturing a love for the outdoors among future generations.

At a time when technology and social media encourage more time spent indoors, we believe brands like Cape Union Mart have an important role to play in inspiring people to step outside, explore, connect and experience the benefits of outdoor living.

Through Live Life Outside , Cape Union Mart is not only redefining what outdoor culture means in South Africa, but also positioning itself for the next generation of consumers who see the outdoors as a place for adventure, wellness, connection and everyday living.