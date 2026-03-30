Experience-led retail on the rise as Cape Union Mart partners with Pieter-Steph du Toit

Outdoor retailer Cape Union Mart has announced a new long-term partnership with Springbok forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, signalling a strategic shift toward purpose-led brand storytelling rooted in resilience, adventure and performance.

Cape Union Mart has announced a new long-term partnership with Springbok forward Pieter-Steph du Toit. Image supplied

More than a traditional endorsement, the collaboration is positioned as a values-driven alignment, reflecting a shared belief in preparation, endurance and the transformative power of the outdoors.

From athlete endorsement to shared values

Du Toit, widely regarded as one of rugby’s most disciplined and consistent performers — and a former World Rugby Player of the Year — brings credibility that extends beyond sport.

For Cape Union Mart, the partnership reflects a move away from transactional marketing toward authentic brand alignment.

“We are a family business, and Pieter-Steph is the real deal,” says Martine Vogelman, director of brand strategy at Cape Union Mart.

“He represents the same values we stand for — authenticity, resilience and a genuine connection to our brands.”

Performance meets the outdoors

The collaboration is built on a clear strategic narrative: the parallels between elite sport and outdoor adventure.

Both demand preparation and discipline, mental and physical endurance and the ability to perform under unpredictable conditions

“Being named an ambassador for Cape Union Mart and K-Way is something I’m incredibly proud of,” says du Toit. “These are brands deeply rooted in our lifestyle — built for resilience, adventure and the outdoors.”

A shift toward experience-led retail

The partnership will roll out through a series of campaigns and initiatives aimed at encouraging South Africans to engage more actively with the outdoors.

Rather than focusing purely on product, the strategy emphasises: inspiring exploration and personal challenge; building a community around outdoor lifestyles and connecting performance mindset with everyday experiences

This reflects a broader retail shift toward experience-led engagement, where brands position themselves as enablers of lifestyle rather than just product providers.

The business of inspiration

At its core, the collaboration highlights a wider trend in retail and marketing: the move toward inspiration as a business strategy.

For Cape Union Mart, the goal is not just to equip customers, but to shift mindsets — encouraging people to prepare, commit and explore.

In doing so, the brand is positioning itself not just as an outdoor retailer, but as a cultural advocate for adventure and resilience in South Africa.