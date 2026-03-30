SAPS seize counterfeit goods worth over R160m

Police operations have led to the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R160m across various parts of the country.

“This week, police collectively seized counterfeit goods worth more than R160m during multiple takedown operations in different parts of the country. The National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit led a joint takedown operation in Bellville on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, which resulted in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth more than R117m,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Saturday, 28 March 2026.

The multidisciplinary team also comprised members from the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, Crime Intelligence, the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Public Order Policing (POP) and officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Division, among others.

The team seized over 130,000 counterfeit items, including branded clothing, sports apparel, sneakers, caps, sunglasses, and watches.

In Gauteng, police executed several takedown operations in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Meyerton, Vanderbijlpark, and Vereeniging throughout the week.

In one operation, the Gauteng Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with support from various role players, shut down a counterfeit manufacturing plant operating in a medical building in the Johannesburg central business district.

“Counterfeit goods and label-printing machines worth over R28m were seized. Additionally, a takedown operation in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the seizure of a large consignment of counterfeit cigarettes worth over R15m in Sydenham,” said the police.

The police said the illegal trade in counterfeit goods not only undermines the economy of South Africa but also threatens consumer health and safety, infringes on intellectual property rights, and erodes legitimate businesses.