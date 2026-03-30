Mattel launches Masters of the Universe product line ahead of global release date

Mattel Inc. has revealed a global cross-category product line inspired by the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe feature film from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios. The film is set to debut theatrically in South Africa on 5 June 2026, with an international rollout to follow this June via Sony Pictures International Releasing.

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To celebrate the film's release, Mattel is launching an expansive, global product line inspired by the iconic franchise.

Beginning 25 April 2026, the line will hit retail shelves worldwide, bringing Masters of the Universe to life across toys, gaming, collectibles, apparel and more, with additional drops throughout the year.

The programme features a robust roster of best-in-class partners and licensees, along with exclusive retail collaborations designed to engage fans of all ages.

“Masters of the Universe is poised to become a global phenomenon and we are excited to unveil toys and collectibles to fans around the world,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing at Mattel.

“In collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, we’ve built a cross-category line of exciting products that honours the legacy of the brand while introducing it to a new generation through innovative toys, games and premium fan experiences.”

Along with the recently announced action figures inspired by the characters in the live-action movie, Mattel is also releasing a world of toys and products celebrating the feature film including:

Masters of the Universe Action Figures: Mattel's “Masters of the Universe” action figures inspired by the movie include a new Kids Core line, Chronicles Collector line and Origins stylisation of fan-favorite characters from the film.

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Action Figures: Mattel's “Masters of the Universe” action figures inspired by the movie include a new Kids Core line, Chronicles Collector line and Origins stylisation of fan-favorite characters from the film. “M Masters of the Universe Barbie: He-Man and Teela join the Barbie Signature collection, by the Power of Grayskull and ready to defend the palace of Eternos. Each doll stands tall in themed battle gear and includes premium packaging.



Barbie: He-Man and Teela join the Barbie Signature collection, by the Power of Grayskull and ready to defend the palace of Eternos. Each doll stands tall in themed battle gear and includes premium packaging. Masters of the Universe Hot Wheels: He-Man and Skeletor continue their fierce battle for Eternia. Set to speed their way to victory, they come head-to-head as drivers of iconic 1:64th scale Hot Wheels original die-cast cars, featuring authentic character-inspired designs.



Hot Wheels: He-Man and Skeletor continue their fierce battle for Eternia. Set to speed their way to victory, they come head-to-head as drivers of iconic 1:64th scale Hot Wheels original die-cast cars, featuring authentic character-inspired designs. Masters of the Universe Mattel Brick Shop: Buildable Snake Mountain Lair featuring lava burst special parts and 12 NanoWorld Figures to recreate or display battle scenes from the movie.



Mattel Brick Shop: Buildable Snake Mountain Lair featuring lava burst special parts and 12 NanoWorld Figures to recreate or display battle scenes from the movie. Masters of the Universe UNO: The UNO game players love featuring iconic images from the epic world of the Masters of the Universe movie. There’s even a special “Sword of Power” rule that lets players discard two cards on their turn.

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In continued celebration of the movie, Mattel will continue to release an array of movie-themed products and collaborations throughout 2026 and into 2027 from over 70 partners worldwide across apparel, publishing, accessories and more including Beeline Creative, Bioworld, Box Lunch, Centric, Clementoni, Factory Entertainment, Fanattik, Franco, Goodr, Ground Up, Hot Topic, Komar Sleepwear, Legend Toys, Mad Engine, Mondo, Monogram International, Muckle Mannequins, Open Road Brands, Perfect Sports, Prime 1 Studio, Rubies II, Spirit Halloween, Temptations, Trends, WolfPak and Zumiez.

Mattel recently announced a new Masters of the Universe publishing programme for 2026, led by Mattel Press and partners. The slate includes film-adjacent titles — a young adult novel on Teela, a junior retelling, a graphic novel set in the film universe and an art book—expanding the brand’s storytelling for fans of all ages.

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Masters of the Universe product line will start hitting retail shelves globally starting 25 April 2026.