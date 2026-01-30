Mattel brings Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters to life with new toy line

Mattel has unveiled a new line of toys and collectibles inspired by Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

Announced at Spielwarenmesse, Nuremberg’s International Toy Fair, the collection, launching throughout 2026, brings the award-winning film to life through products designed for fans of all ages to celebrate the film, characters and songs, as they engage more deeply and strengthen their connection to the fandom through play.

On the heels of KPop Demon Hunters’ recent award wins and becoming the biggest soundtrack of 2025, fans can now preview the Mattel KPop Demon Hunters line across several categories, including dolls, action figures, games and collectibles from the company’s iconic brands including Polly Pocket, UNO, Little People Collector and more.

“KPop Demon Hunters is a true global phenomenon, fueled by a passionate and fast-growing worldwide fan base. Our close partnership with Netflix allowed us to move quickly and deliver products on an incredible timeline that meets fan demand,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president of Action Figures and Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel.

“With products spanning multiple Mattel brands, we’re expanding how fans can celebrate the characters, songs and stories they love.”

Designed to reflect the film’s bold aesthetic and dynamic characters from fashion, music and pop culture, the toy line will pair the distinct creative DNA of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, along with other characters from the film, with the playfulness and homage across Mattel brands are known for.

From highly detailed fashion dolls and action figures inspired by favorite scenes to heart-eye-popping micro-sized collectibles of beloved characters and much more – this lineup offers something for all ages and across all price points.

Additional KPop Demon Hunters items from Mattel will be revealed throughout 2026.