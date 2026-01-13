Inclusive play redefined: First-ever autistic Barbie hits the shelves

Mattel has unveiled its first-ever autistic Barbie doll, in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN). The doll features sensory-sensitive design elements and accessories that reflect real experiences of autistic children, helping them and their peers build empathy, understanding, and confidence through play.

Barbie® Introduces the first Autistic Barbie doll in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN).

Developed for more than 18 months in partnership with ASAN, a non-profit disability rights organisation run by and for autistic people that advocates for the rights of the autistic community, this doll joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which features the most diverse range of skin tones, hair textures, body types, and various medical conditions and disabilities.

“The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie," said Jamie Cygielman, global head of dolls at Mattel.

Designed with the Autistic community

In close collaboration with ASAN, the Barbie design team made intentional design choices for the autistic Barbie doll to authentically reflect some experiences individuals on the autism spectrum may relate to.

The autistic Barbie doll features a new face sculpt with articulated elbows and wrists for stimming, hand-flapping, and other gestures, and her slightly averted eye gaze reflects how some autistic individuals avoid direct eye contact.

She comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner for focus, noise-cancelling pink headphones to reduce sensory overload, and a pink tablet displaying AAC apps for communication.

Her sensory-sensitive outfit includes a loose-fitting purple pinstripe A-line dress and flat purple shoes for comfort, stability, and ease of movement.

Voices from the community

As part of the doll launch, Barbie is teaming up with advocates for the autistic community, including Autism advocate, founder of Africa’s number one parenting and family podcast, The Motherhood Network, Apple Music host, and creative councillor at the Gates Foundation Nandi Madida and her daughter, six year-old Nefertiti Madida.

"For non-autistic children, it becomes a gentle and powerful tool for learning empathy, curiosity, and respect. Play is one of the earliest ways children make sense of the world, and when that world includes neurodiversity, it helps build a future that is more compassionate, informed, and inclusive for everyone,” says Nandi Madida

The broader fashionistas vision

Consistent with the Fashionistas dolls representing individuals with type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness, the autistic Barbie doll was named and created with the community’s guidance to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie.

This doll, along with the entire Fashionistas collection boasts over 175 plus looks, can help children better understand the world around them by encouraging doll play outside of a child’s own lived experience.

Science-backed benefits of inclusive play

Building on the importance of feeling understood and connected through play, beginning in 2020, Barbie set out to research the short- and long-term benefits of doll play through a multi-year study with researchers at Cardiff University, finding that playing with dolls activates parts of children’s brains involved in empathy and social processing skills.

In recent years, the study has continued to build on these findings, suggesting that doll play could help develop social skills for all children, including those who display neurodivergent traits commonly associated with autism.

The autistic Barbie doll is now available at leading retailers nationwide.