South Africa
Tourism Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Final call for entries: Africa Travel Week’s 2026 Media Awards

    Africa Travel Week (ATW) is issuing a final call for submissions to the 2026 ATW Media Awards. Journalists, photographers, and content creators with travel and tourism work published in 2025 are invited to submit. Entries close 16 January 2026, with winners to be announced during Africa Travel Week 2026.
    13 Jan 2026
    13 Jan 2026
    Source: wirestock via
    Source: wirestock via Freepik

    The awards recognise content that showcases Africa’s destinations, highlights responsible tourism, and celebrates excellence in storytelling across the continent.

    Judging panel

    The 2026 awards will be evaluated by a panel of global and local travel experts:

    • Ellie Rothnie – wildlife photographer, tour leader, and Canon ambassador
    • Kojo Bentum-Williams – founder of VoyagesAfriq
    • Barry Nield – Global Editor, CNN Travel
    • Divia Thani – Global Editorial Director, Condé Nast Traveller
    • Tom Hall – Vice President, Lonely Planet

    The panel will select the best entries in five award categories from across Africa.

    Award categories

    The 2026 ATW Media Awards feature five categories. Entries close 16 January 2026, so submit early to ensure consideration.

    Sustainability Feature Award

    Recognises stories that highlight responsible tourism, conservation, community-led projects, women-led initiatives, and sustainability innovations across Africa.

    Criteria:

    • Feature-length article, video, podcast, or blog post
    • Focus on sustainability in the African travel sector
    • In-depth reporting or investigative coverage
    • Published/broadcast between 1 January – 31 December 2025

    Visual Tourism Award

    Honours photographers and visual artists capturing the spirit of African destinations, including landscapes, wildlife, culture, and heritage.

    Criteria:

    • Image or artwork depicting African tourism
    • Compelling captions
    • High-quality JPEG, ICC profile embedded, single frame only
    • Published/broadcast 2025

    Tourism News Award

    Celebrates analytical journalism covering key developments, trends, or challenges in Africa’s travel industry.

    Criteria:

    • Article, video, podcast, or blog post
    • Focus on significant African tourism events or issues
    • Ethical, accurate, fair reporting
    • Published/broadcast 2025

    Destination Feature Award

    Recognises storytelling that explores Africa’s destinations in depth, capturing culture, history, natural beauty, and attractions.

    Criteria:

    • Feature-length article, video, podcast, or blog post
    • Focus on a specific African destination
    • In-depth coverage and storytelling
    • Published/broadcast 2025

    Young Talent Award

    Spotlights emerging travel storytellers under 25, including journalists, photographers, and digital creators shaping Africa’s travel narrative.

    Criteria:

    • Produced by a student or young professional under 25
    • Focus on African tourism (news, destinations, sustainability, or visual storytelling)
    • Demonstrates creativity, innovation, and storytelling quality
    • Published/broadcast 2025

    How to enter

    All submissions must have been published or broadcast between 1 January – 31 December 2025. Full submission criteria, forms, and guidelines are available on the ATW Media Awards website. Winners will be celebrated during Africa Travel Week 2026, recognising the continent’s leading voices in travel storytelling.

    Read more: tourism industry, Africa travel, World Travel Market Africa, tourism and travel, destination travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz