Final call for entries: Africa Travel Week’s 2026 Media Awards

Africa Travel Week (ATW) is issuing a final call for submissions to the 2026 ATW Media Awards. Journalists, photographers, and content creators with travel and tourism work published in 2025 are invited to submit. Entries close 16 January 2026, with winners to be announced during Africa Travel Week 2026.

The awards recognise content that showcases Africa’s destinations, highlights responsible tourism, and celebrates excellence in storytelling across the continent.

Judging panel

The 2026 awards will be evaluated by a panel of global and local travel experts:

• Ellie Rothnie – wildlife photographer, tour leader, and Canon ambassador

• Kojo Bentum-Williams – founder of VoyagesAfriq

• Barry Nield – Global Editor, CNN Travel

• Divia Thani – Global Editorial Director, Condé Nast Traveller

• Tom Hall – Vice President, Lonely Planet

The panel will select the best entries in five award categories from across Africa.

Award categories

The 2026 ATW Media Awards feature five categories. Entries close 16 January 2026, so submit early to ensure consideration.

Sustainability Feature Award

Recognises stories that highlight responsible tourism, conservation, community-led projects, women-led initiatives, and sustainability innovations across Africa.

Criteria:

• Feature-length article, video, podcast, or blog post

• Focus on sustainability in the African travel sector

• In-depth reporting or investigative coverage

• Published/broadcast between 1 January – 31 December 2025

Visual Tourism Award

Honours photographers and visual artists capturing the spirit of African destinations, including landscapes, wildlife, culture, and heritage.

Criteria:

• Image or artwork depicting African tourism

• Compelling captions

• High-quality JPEG, ICC profile embedded, single frame only

• Published/broadcast 2025

Tourism News Award

Celebrates analytical journalism covering key developments, trends, or challenges in Africa’s travel industry.

Criteria:

• Article, video, podcast, or blog post

• Focus on significant African tourism events or issues

• Ethical, accurate, fair reporting

• Published/broadcast 2025

Destination Feature Award

Recognises storytelling that explores Africa’s destinations in depth, capturing culture, history, natural beauty, and attractions.

Criteria:

• Feature-length article, video, podcast, or blog post

• Focus on a specific African destination

• In-depth coverage and storytelling

• Published/broadcast 2025

Young Talent Award

Spotlights emerging travel storytellers under 25, including journalists, photographers, and digital creators shaping Africa’s travel narrative.

Criteria:

• Produced by a student or young professional under 25

• Focus on African tourism (news, destinations, sustainability, or visual storytelling)

• Demonstrates creativity, innovation, and storytelling quality

• Published/broadcast 2025

How to enter

All submissions must have been published or broadcast between 1 January – 31 December 2025. Full submission criteria, forms, and guidelines are available on the ATW Media Awards website. Winners will be celebrated during Africa Travel Week 2026, recognising the continent’s leading voices in travel storytelling.