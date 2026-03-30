Lindt South Africa makes Easter sparkle in 2026 with Gold Bunny hunt pop-ups

The iconic Swiss chocolatier unveils immersive, family-friendly experiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg this Easter weekend

Lindt South Africa is set to delight families this Easter with its much-anticipated Gold Bunny Hunt pop-up experiences, taking place across three notable locations in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Designed to captivate chocolate lovers of all ages, these immersive activations invite guests into whimsical, interactive worlds filled with hidden Gold Bunnies, engaging games, and indulgent chocolate moments. The experiences bring to life the charm of Lindt’s iconic Easter symbol while creating special memories for families over the long weekend.

Event details:

Cape Town:

Vrymansfontein Wine Estate – Paarl

Friday, 3 April 2026

12–7pm

Lourensford Wine Estate – Somerset West

Saturday, 4 April 2026

11am–4pm

Johannesburg:

Prison Break Market - Glenferness AH

Saturday, 4 April 2026

9am–5pm

What to expect

Each pop-up has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a blend of adventure, indulgence, and family fun:

The Gold Bunny hunt

Guests can explore each venue in search of Lindt’s signature Gold Bunnies, turning the experience into a playful Easter treasure hunt.

Guests can explore each venue in search of Lindt’s signature Gold Bunnies, turning the experience into a playful Easter treasure hunt. Interactive games and activities

A variety of engaging, family-friendly activities will keep both children and adults entertained throughout the day.

A variety of engaging, family-friendly activities will keep both children and adults entertained throughout the day. Chocolate treats and sweet surprises

Visitors can enjoy a range of Lindt’s premium chocolate offerings, adding a layer of indulgence to the experience.

Visitors can enjoy a range of Lindt’s premium chocolate offerings, adding a layer of indulgence to the experience. Unique venue experiences

From the scenic landscapes of the Western Cape’s wine estates to the vibrant atmosphere of Johannesburg’s markets, each location enhances the overall experience

Brand perspective

“Easter is one of our most cherished moments in the calendar, and this year we wanted to create something truly memorable for South African families,” said Matt Dees, senior brand manager, Lindt South Africa. “The Gold Bunny Hunt pop-ups are about more than chocolate - they’re about bringing people together through joy, discovery, and shared experiences.”

About Lindt & Sprüngli:

Lindt & Sprüngli is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt & Sprüngli has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.



