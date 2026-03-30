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    Lindt South Africa makes Easter sparkle in 2026 with Gold Bunny hunt pop-ups

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    30 Mar 2026
    30 Mar 2026

    The iconic Swiss chocolatier unveils immersive, family-friendly experiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg this Easter weekend

    Lindt South Africa is set to delight families this Easter with its much-anticipated Gold Bunny Hunt pop-up experiences, taking place across three notable locations in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

    Designed to captivate chocolate lovers of all ages, these immersive activations invite guests into whimsical, interactive worlds filled with hidden Gold Bunnies, engaging games, and indulgent chocolate moments. The experiences bring to life the charm of Lindt’s iconic Easter symbol while creating special memories for families over the long weekend.

    Event details:

    Cape Town:

    Vrymansfontein Wine Estate – Paarl
    Friday, 3 April 2026
    12–7pm

    Lourensford Wine Estate – Somerset West
    Saturday, 4 April 2026
    11am–4pm

    Johannesburg:

    Prison Break Market - Glenferness AH
    Saturday, 4 April 2026
    9am–5pm

    What to expect

    Each pop-up has been thoughtfully curated to deliver a blend of adventure, indulgence, and family fun:

    • The Gold Bunny hunt
      Guests can explore each venue in search of Lindt’s signature Gold Bunnies, turning the experience into a playful Easter treasure hunt.

    • Interactive games and activities
      A variety of engaging, family-friendly activities will keep both children and adults entertained throughout the day.

    • Chocolate treats and sweet surprises
      Visitors can enjoy a range of Lindt’s premium chocolate offerings, adding a layer of indulgence to the experience.

    • Unique venue experiences
      From the scenic landscapes of the Western Cape’s wine estates to the vibrant atmosphere of Johannesburg’s markets, each location enhances the overall experience

    Lindt South Africa makes Easter sparkle in 2026 with Gold Bunny hunt pop-ups

    Brand perspective

    “Easter is one of our most cherished moments in the calendar, and this year we wanted to create something truly memorable for South African families,” said Matt Dees, senior brand manager, Lindt South Africa. “The Gold Bunny Hunt pop-ups are about more than chocolate - they’re about bringing people together through joy, discovery, and shared experiences.”

    About Lindt & Sprüngli:

    Lindt & Sprüngli is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt & Sprüngli has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

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    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.
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