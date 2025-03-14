Lindt South Africa hops into Easter with an exciting Gold Bunny competition

R500 000 in cash prizes to be won!

Crafted with the finest Swiss chocolate and wrapped in signature gold foil with a charming red ribbon and bell, the Lindt Gold Bunny has become a treasured symbol of Easter, delighting generations worldwide

The Lindt Gold Bunny is an iconic Easter tradition, and this year, Lindt South Africa is making it even more special by offering customers the chance to win big.

Lindt is making the season sweeter with the launch of its exciting Hidden Gold Bunny Competition. This competition offers chocolate lovers the chance to indulge in the finest Swiss chocolate while standing a chance to win.

To participate, chocolate lovers must purchase a Lindt 100g Gold Bunny from retailers before 30 April. If they find one of the 10 winning, token-filled Gold Bunnies, they will win a cash prize of R50,000 each.

Keep an eye on Lindt's Facebook and Instagram accounts for more information about Lindt’s Hidden Gold Bunny Competition. Shop the Lindt Gold Bunny online while stocks last.

Happy Hunting!



