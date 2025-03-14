Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Buyer - Outdoor footwear Cape Town
Lindt South Africa hops into Easter with an exciting Gold Bunny competition
The Lindt Gold Bunny is an iconic Easter tradition, and this year, Lindt South Africa is making it even more special by offering customers the chance to win big.
Lindt is making the season sweeter with the launch of its exciting Hidden Gold Bunny Competition. This competition offers chocolate lovers the chance to indulge in the finest Swiss chocolate while standing a chance to win.
To participate, chocolate lovers must purchase a Lindt 100g Gold Bunny from retailers before 30 April. If they find one of the 10 winning, token-filled Gold Bunnies, they will win a cash prize of R50,000 each.
Keep an eye on Lindt's Facebook and Instagram accounts for more information about Lindt’s Hidden Gold Bunny Competition. Shop the Lindt Gold Bunny online while stocks last.
Happy Hunting!
- Lindt South Africa hops into Easter with an exciting Gold Bunny competition14 Mar 12:42
- Unwrap joy with Lindt this festive season29 Nov 11:51
- Countdown to Christmas with Lindt’s iconic advent calendars01 Nov 13:57
- Spook up your Halloween with decadent Lindt treats!17 Oct 13:05
- Lindt Excellence pouch bags: Perfect for pairing and sharing31 Jul 15:30
Related
A Million and Change: The radio giveaway that’s more than just money 2 days Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo 19 Feb 2025 #UPGivingMatters: Stand a chance to win an iconic ‘one-of-a-kind’ 1967 VW Beetle with a proud UP history 20 Aug 2024 OFM celebrates 38 years with The 38 2 Aug 2024 Afreximbank launches Canex Prize for Publishing in Africa to promote literary excellence 22 May 2024 Kids – become famous and win 22 Feb 2024 Spot the Rand Show bus or taxi and win 6 Feb 2024 Win a share of R200,000 in school fees with Bata Toughees 4 Jan 2024