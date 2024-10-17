Retail FMCG
    Spook up your Halloween with decadent Lindt treats!

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    17 Oct 2024
    17 Oct 2024
    Halloween is just around the corner, and Lindt South Africa is here to make it a truly indulgent celebration! Whether you're hosting a spooky soirée or just treating yourself to something sweet, Lindt’s premium chocolates are the perfect ingredient to elevate your Halloween treats.

    Frighteningly delicious Lindor Halloween Spider Cookies

    One of the season’s must-try creations is our Lindor Halloween Spider Cookies – a creepy yet delicious treat that will send chills of excitement through every bite. Crafted with our iconic Lindor Milk Chocolate truffles, these creepy-crawly cookies feature gooey, melty centres and spider decorations that add a festive and spooky finishing touch to your dessert table. The perfect balance between rich chocolate and a playful Halloween twist!

    Spook up your Halloween with decadent Lindt treats!

    More decadent Lindt Halloween treat ideas

    • Wicked Lindt Hot Chocolate Cauldron: Warm up the night with a rich Lindt Hot Chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed Lindt Dark Chocolate. Perfect for sipping as you hand out treats (or while indulging in some yourself)!

    • Ghastly Lindor Chocolate Truffle Pops: Transform Lindor truffles into ghoulish lollipops by dipping them in melted white chocolate and decorating with eerie edible eyes and icing for a spooky (yet sophisticated) Halloween snack.

    • Scary Good Lindt Brownie Bites: Take your favourite brownie recipe up a notch by stirring in chunks of Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Chocolate. Cut the brownies into bite-sized pieces and decorate with chocolate webs or orange and black sprinkles for a festive treat.

    For more Lindt recipes and decadent dessert ideas, visit the Lindt online store. Remember to use #LindtLoveSA to share your own creepy chocolate creations with us on social media.

    About Lindt: Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.
