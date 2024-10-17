Subscribe & Follow
Spook up your Halloween with decadent Lindt treats!
Frighteningly delicious Lindor Halloween Spider Cookies
One of the season’s must-try creations is our Lindor Halloween Spider Cookies – a creepy yet delicious treat that will send chills of excitement through every bite. Crafted with our iconic Lindor Milk Chocolate truffles, these creepy-crawly cookies feature gooey, melty centres and spider decorations that add a festive and spooky finishing touch to your dessert table. The perfect balance between rich chocolate and a playful Halloween twist!
More decadent Lindt Halloween treat ideas
Wicked Lindt Hot Chocolate Cauldron: Warm up the night with a rich Lindt Hot Chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed Lindt Dark Chocolate. Perfect for sipping as you hand out treats (or while indulging in some yourself)!
Ghastly Lindor Chocolate Truffle Pops: Transform Lindor truffles into ghoulish lollipops by dipping them in melted white chocolate and decorating with eerie edible eyes and icing for a spooky (yet sophisticated) Halloween snack.
Scary Good Lindt Brownie Bites: Take your favourite brownie recipe up a notch by stirring in chunks of Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Chocolate. Cut the brownies into bite-sized pieces and decorate with chocolate webs or orange and black sprinkles for a festive treat.
For more Lindt recipes and decadent dessert ideas, visit the Lindt online store. Remember to use #LindtLoveSA to share your own creepy chocolate creations with us on social media.
About Lindt: Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.
