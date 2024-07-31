Lindt Excellence pouch bags: Perfect for pairing and sharing

Lindt’s recently launched Excellence pouch bags are ideal for any occasion, whether a casual get-together with friends, a sophisticated wine tasting, or a quiet moment with a cup of coffee. Excellence pouch bags contain individually wrapped pieces of dark chocolate, endearingly termed "Excellence minis”. Designed to be savoured and shared, they bring unparalleled indulgence to every get-together.

Excellence pouch bags: a symphony of flavours

Each Excellence assorted pouch bag includes three exquisite variants of Excellence minis: 70% dark chocolate, sea salt, and roasted hazelnut.

The newest addition to the Excellence pouch bag range, the Excellence 70% pouch bag, is filled with Lindt’s popular 70% Excellence variant.

Lindt Excellence minis are not just mini chocolates; they are an experience best shared with friends and family.

Elevate your tasting experience with these pairing and sharing ideas

May your next gourmet moment or gathering be inspired.

Coffee pairings:

Excellence 70%: a latte macchiato is a perfect match. The mild flavours of smooth Lindt Excellence 70% blend seamlessly with the creamy texture of the macchiato to enhance its underlying notes of vanilla.

Excellence sea salt: a creamy latte complements the chocolate's saltiness, creating a delightful contrast.

Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with a smooth, creamy cappuccino. The frothy milk and hazelnut notes blend harmoniously.

Tea pairings:

Excellence 70%: experience an enhanced cocoa flavour by pairing Lindt Excellence 70% with green tea. The soothing grassy tea envelopes the richness of the chocolate, creating a delicate and fresh taste.

Excellence sea salt: enjoy this variant with brightly coloured Assam tea. The tea's malty notes and robust flavours complement the chocolate’s salty-sweet flavour intrinsically.

Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with an aromatic chai latte. The complex flavours of the traditional Indian-spiced tea enhance the nutty flavour of the chocolate.

Wine pairings:

Excellence 70%: best alongside a red wine with fruity undertones like a Shiraz, this flavour profile makes for a winning after-dinner combination.

Excellence sea salt: a smooth and silky Pinot Noir, with its fruity aromas, is perfect alongside the salty goodness of the sea salt and the sweetness of the chocolate. The result is a powerful burst of flavour.

Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with a nutty, oaky Merlot. The wine's complexity complements the roasted hazelnut's flavour.

Experience the art of chocolate pairing with Lindt Excellence pouch bags and discover new ways to enjoy your favourite chocolates. With their sophisticated flavours and premium quality, Excellence minis are perfect for elevating any occasion, and the selection offers something for everyone, making it easy to find the perfect pairing for any palate.

