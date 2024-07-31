Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCPromiseHeineken BeveragesNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lindt Excellence pouch bags: Perfect for pairing and sharing

    Issued by Ninety9cents
    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    Lindt’s recently launched Excellence pouch bags are ideal for any occasion, whether a casual get-together with friends, a sophisticated wine tasting, or a quiet moment with a cup of coffee. Excellence pouch bags contain individually wrapped pieces of dark chocolate, endearingly termed "Excellence minis”. Designed to be savoured and shared, they bring unparalleled indulgence to every get-together.

    Excellence pouch bags: a symphony of flavours

    Each Excellence assorted pouch bag includes three exquisite variants of Excellence minis: 70% dark chocolate, sea salt, and roasted hazelnut.

    The newest addition to the Excellence pouch bag range, the Excellence 70% pouch bag, is filled with Lindt’s popular 70% Excellence variant.

    Lindt Excellence minis are not just mini chocolates; they are an experience best shared with friends and family.

    Elevate your tasting experience with these pairing and sharing ideas

    May your next gourmet moment or gathering be inspired.

    Coffee pairings:

    Excellence 70%: a latte macchiato is a perfect match. The mild flavours of smooth Lindt Excellence 70% blend seamlessly with the creamy texture of the macchiato to enhance its underlying notes of vanilla.

    Excellence sea salt: a creamy latte complements the chocolate's saltiness, creating a delightful contrast.

    Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with a smooth, creamy cappuccino. The frothy milk and hazelnut notes blend harmoniously.

    Tea pairings:

    Excellence 70%: experience an enhanced cocoa flavour by pairing Lindt Excellence 70% with green tea. The soothing grassy tea envelopes the richness of the chocolate, creating a delicate and fresh taste.

    Excellence sea salt: enjoy this variant with brightly coloured Assam tea. The tea's malty notes and robust flavours complement the chocolate’s salty-sweet flavour intrinsically.

    Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with an aromatic chai latte. The complex flavours of the traditional Indian-spiced tea enhance the nutty flavour of the chocolate.

    Wine pairings:

    Excellence 70%: best alongside a red wine with fruity undertones like a Shiraz, this flavour profile makes for a winning after-dinner combination.

    Excellence sea salt: a smooth and silky Pinot Noir, with its fruity aromas, is perfect alongside the salty goodness of the sea salt and the sweetness of the chocolate. The result is a powerful burst of flavour.

    Excellence roasted hazelnut: pair with a nutty, oaky Merlot. The wine's complexity complements the roasted hazelnut's flavour.

    Lindt Excellence pouch bags: Perfect for pairing and sharing

    Experience the art of chocolate pairing with Lindt Excellence pouch bags and discover new ways to enjoy your favourite chocolates. With their sophisticated flavours and premium quality, Excellence minis are perfect for elevating any occasion, and the selection offers something for everyone, making it easy to find the perfect pairing for any palate.

    Visit the Lindt South Africa website for more pairing inspiration and to shop the new Lindt Excellence pouch bags online. 

    Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more virtual moments of excellence. 

    About Lindt:

    Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss chocolatier celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ninety9cents
    A leading full-service communications agency, known for seamlessly delivering impactful solutions with unparalleled retail expertise. From strategy to execution across all media types, 99c is the trusted partner for brands navigating the complexities of advertising and marketing.

    Related

    The perfect gift for the perfect dad - Celebrate Father's Day with Lindt Excellence
    Ninety9centsThe perfect gift for the perfect dad - Celebrate Father's Day with Lindt Excellence
    11 Jun 2024
    Lindt South Africa unveils their new, ultimate indulgence: Lindor Milk & White Truffles
    Ninety9centsLindt South Africa unveils their new, ultimate indulgence: Lindor Milk & White Truffles
    18 Apr 2024
    Make your Easter sparkle with Lindt South Africa
    Ninety9centsMake your Easter sparkle with Lindt South Africa
    6 Mar 2024
    Embrace the timeless sweetness of love with Lindor this Valentine&#x2019;s Day
    Ninety9centsEmbrace the timeless sweetness of love with Lindor this Valentine’s Day
    2 Feb 2024
    Lindt&#x2019;s velvety vegan chocolate &#x2013; a perfect choice this Veganuary
    Ninety9centsLindt’s velvety vegan chocolate – a perfect choice this Veganuary
    4 Jan 2024
    Source:
    Lindt's chocolate bunny trade mark win shows shape matters to consumers
     12 Oct 2022
    Source: ©bagworld -
    Food & Drink 2021 rankings: Coca-Cola and Nestlé continue to dominate
    11 Aug 2021
    Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures
    Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures
     6 Apr 2021
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz