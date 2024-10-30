Lindt and OneCart partner for premium chocolate deliveries

Lindt has officially partnered with OneCart to offer its premium chocolate range for delivery in just 60 minutes. This collaboration combines the allure of luxury indulgence with the practicality of rapid, on-demand service.

Image supplied

“OneCart is thrilled to welcome Lindt to our platform,” says Aidan Johnson, CEO of OneCart.

“By partnering with such a prestigious brand, we’re able to offer our customers an even wider range of premium products, all with the convenience of delivery in just 60 minutes.”

With OneCart’s efficient pick, pack, and deliver model, consumers can enjoy Lindt’s high-end chocolate products as part of their grocery order, as a spontaneous indulgence, or as a last-minute gift option.

“We’re excited to bring Lindt chocolates to OneCart’s platform and amplify both our digital reach and quick-commerce strategies,” says Lindt South Africa’s digital marketing and e-commerce manager, Mia Graham.

“This partnership allows us to provide premium chocolates with the ease of rapid delivery, making gifting and self-care moments more accessible with just a few clicks.”

Adding Lindt to OneCart signifies the platform's continued diversification beyond traditional grocery items. Known primarily for its grocery delivery services, OneCart has steadily expanded its product range to include premium brands.