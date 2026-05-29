Worlds collide and legends return to the cinema this June

June storms into cinemas with muscular economy, as humanity confronts undeniable proof of alien life while a wave of fantasy blockbusters delivers everything from absurd mayhem to inventive, creative collaboration.

Anchoring the month’s spectacle are the emotional return of Toy Story 5, the gritty reimagining of Robin Hood, the riotous chaos of Minions & Monsters, and the cosmic sweep of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow — a lineup that turns June into a feast of myth, mischief, and imagination.

5 June

A washed‑up wedding singer battles a fading boy‑band star after his stolen song becomes a hit in Power Ballad.

The film centres on the tension between artistic integrity and commercial success — an idea John Carney has explored throughout his career. This time, he frames the story through the lens of two men at very different stages of their musical journeys: one a washed‑up wedding singer, the other a fading boy‑band star. Their unexpected connection becomes the catalyst for a story about pride, reinvention, and the complicated dynamics of creative collaboration. Read more.

Masters of the Universe arrives as one of the most ambitious fantasy blockbusters of the decade, revitalising a franchise that has lived in global pop culture for over 40 years.

At the centre of the story is Prince Adam, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who returns to his home planet, Eternia, after years of separation. The film follows Adam’s transformation into He‑Man, the mythical warrior of immense strength, as he embraces his destiny to reclaim his kingdom and protect the universe from Skeletor’s expanding darkness. Read more.

Cindy and the gang reunite when the masked killer from 26 years ago resurfaces to wreak havoc again in Scary Movie. Cindy Campbell (played once again by Anna Faris) and her chaotic circle of friends - Brenda Meeks (Regina Hall), Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans), and Shorty Meeks (Marlon Wayans) — as they reunite when the masked killer they encountered 26 years earlier resurfaces, triggering a new wave of absurd mayhem and genre‑bending terror. Read more.

The Amazing Digital Circus is an adult, surreal, psychologically charged animated series about six humans trapped inside a circus‑themed virtual reality simulation, ruled by a chaotic ringmaster AI. The characters are forced into bizarre adventures designed to distract them from the truth of their imprisonment — and from their own unresolved traumas. Read more

Sarafina! remains one of the most powerful cinematic testaments to South Africa’s struggle for liberation, a film whose significance lies not only in its artistry but in its ability to transform the trauma of apartheid into a global narrative of courage, resistance, and youthful defiance.

Rooted in the historical reality of the 1976 Soweto Uprising — when thousands of Black schoolchildren rose against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction —the film reframes a national tragedy through the emotional immediacy of music, dance, and performance. Read more.

12 June

Spielberg turns First Contact into a global psychological collapse as humanity confronts undeniable proof of alien life in Disclosure Day.

The film tracks meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) as her routine world fractures when whistleblower Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor) exposes proof of extraterrestrial contact. The leak ignites global panic and pits them against Wardex, a tech empire ruled by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), while renegade insider Hugo Wakefield (Colman Domingo) pushes for full transparency. As governments scramble and society tilts toward chaos, Margaret and Daniel are forced into a perilous fight for truth.

The ensemble includes Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell, Elizabeth Marvel, and Henry Lloyd‑Hughes, enriching this tense, character‑driven thriller about revelation and power. Read more.

19 June

Toy Story 5 picks up after the events of Toy Story 4, in which Woody parted ways with Bonnie to help abandoned toys find new owners.

In Toy Story 5, Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) serving as her second‑in‑command. Their stability is disrupted when Bonnie, now eight years old, becomes obsessed with a new favourite toy: Lilypad, a frog‑like electronic tablet voiced by Greta Lee.

This new device challenges the traditional toys’ purpose and place in Bonnie’s life, sparking a fresh conflict that blends humour, heart, and the franchise’s signature emotional depth. Read more.

A gravely injured, battle‑worn Robin Hood confronts his violent past while seeking salvation in The Death Of Robin Hood.

The story follows an older Robin Hood, played by Hugh Jackman, who is left gravely injured after what he believes will be his final battle. No longer the confident outlaw of legend, he is a man haunted by a lifetime of crime and bloodshed. Rescued by a mysterious woman—portrayed by Jodie Comer—Robin finds himself forced to confront the weight of his past and the possibility of salvation. This intimate dynamic between the two characters forms the emotional core of the film, grounding the myth in human vulnerability. Read more.

26 June

Minions & Monsters head to 1920s Hollywood to make a monster movie using real monsters. Their quest leads them into a series of escalating misadventures involving studio backlots, eccentric filmmakers, and supernatural beings.

In typical Minion fashion, their enthusiasm far outweighs their competence, and their attempts to create cinematic magic accidentally unleash chaos that threatens far more than their movie set. As they partner with a mysterious green creature and inadvertently awaken ancient monsters, the Minions must scramble to fix the mess they’ve made—ultimately discovering that even the smallest, silliest characters can shape the fate of the world. Read more.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow follows Kara Zor‑El, played by Milly Alcock, who celebrates her 23rd birthday by travelling across the galaxy with her loyal dog Krypto. Along the way, she encounters Ruthye Marye Knoll (portrayed by Eve Ridley), a young girl whose father has been murdered.

This tragedy propels Kara into a cosmic revenge quest, forcing her to confront brutal adversaries and the moral ambiguity of vengeance. The film’s narrative blends space‑western grit with mythic sci‑fi, positioning Kara as a warrior navigating lawless planets, corrupt warlords, and ancient cosmic threats. Read more.

In Jackass 250 / Jackass: Best and Last, Knoxville and the crew return for one final round of outrageous stunts and franchise‑ending chaos.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, who has helmed every Jackass film since the beginning, the project reunites the surviving core cast for one last, all‑out celebration of the anarchic spirit that made Jackass a global phenomenon. Intercut with the stunts are reflections on ageing, friendship, and the strange legacy of a group of misfits who turned pain into a global entertainment empire.

Knoxville and Tremaine frame the film as both a celebration and a goodbye, acknowledging the risks that defined their careers while embracing the gratitude that comes with surviving them. Read more.

Read more about the latest and upcoming film releases.