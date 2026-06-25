De Wildeveldt unveils luxury villas on the West Coast

De Wildeveldt has expanded its accommodation offering with the launch of the Veldt Haus Collection, introducing one-bedroom luxury villas at the 2,000-hectare conservation property on South Africa's West Coast.

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Located about an hour from Cape Town between the Swartland and the Atlantic coastline, the property combines luxury accommodation with ongoing conservation efforts aimed at restoring endangered renosterveld and sandveld vegetation while protecting the region's biodiversity.

Luxury accommodation in a natural setting

The Veldt Haus Collection comprises private one-bedroom villas positioned on a hillside overlooking wetlands and indigenous vegetation, with views extending towards the Atlantic Ocean.

Designed for self-catering stays, each villa includes an open-plan kitchen and lounge, king-size bedroom, ensuite bathroom, outdoor shower, private deck, eight-metre swimming pool, wood-fired hot tub, sunken fire pit and rooftop sky deck for stargazing.

Guests can also arrange private chefs, in-room massage treatments, wine tastings and bespoke dining experiences, while breakfast baskets and curated West Coast hampers featuring local artisan products are available on request.

According to De Wildeveldt, two restored farmhouses designed for families and larger groups are scheduled to open ahead of the 2026/27 summer season.

Conservation at the heart of the property

De Wildeveldt spans approximately 2,000 hectares, including farmland that has remained largely untouched for decades, allowing endangered renosterveld and sandveld vegetation to regenerate naturally.

Conservation efforts focus on removing invasive vegetation, restoring indigenous habitats and encouraging biodiversity across the property.

Guests can explore the reserve through a network of hiking trails, cycling routes and farm roads that wind through valleys, wetlands and indigenous vegetation. The growing trail network also makes the property suitable for mountain biking.

Wildlife and birdwatching

The property supports a variety of wildlife, including springbok, steenbok, Cape hare, caracal and African wildcat. Recent studies have also recorded Cape leopards moving through the surrounding landscape between the Swartland and the West Coast.

Birdlife includes endangered black harriers, secretary birds, Cape eagle-owls, barn owls, herons, egrets, long-crested eagles, jackal buzzards and black-shouldered kites.

During spring, guided flower walks showcase the property's diverse indigenous bulbs and wildflowers.

Exploring the West Coast

De Wildeveldt also provides access to several of the West Coast's attractions.

Yzerfontein is about 20 minutes away, while Darling, known for its wine estates, olive groves and Evita se Perron, is nearby. Paternoster, Langebaan and Riebeek-Kasteel are also within easy reach.

The West Coast National Park, approximately 30 minutes from the property, offers seasonal wildflower displays, birdwatching opportunities and access to the Langebaan Lagoon.