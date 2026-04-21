Inside iCaur: Chery’s new EV brand set for South Africa

The Chery Group is set to launch a new car brand in South Africa soon, adding to its growing list of companies operating under its umbrella in the country.

Hans Greyling, iCaur GM

Given the current landscape and all the intricacies that shape the current automotive sector locally and abroad, the Chery Group's reach into South Africa's market was always bound to happen.

First, the brand rejoined the market and has since achieved strong sales figures in the new car and used car sectors. Post its reintroduction, the group implemented its multi-brand strategy on local shores.

What you see on the roads daily now, compared to the pre-introduction of this strategy, is a plethora of Omodas, Jaecoos, Jetours, and, more recently, Lepas.

The Chery Group isn't done, however. It's doubling down on the growing new energy vehicles (NEV) scene with new products and now a new brand that is solely focused on NEVs. This brand is iCaur, and a quick search online will show you funky electric SUVs that are likely to appeal to South Africans once they arrive.

Look familiar? The iCaur V23, slated for launch in May

Bizcommunity caught up with the general manager of iCaur South Africa, Hans Greyling, to hear from the horse's mouth what we can expect from the brand before its official introduction to the market.

For readers encountering iCaur for the first time, how would you define the brand and what it stands for?

iCaur is a bold, forward-looking electric mobility brand that challenges convention. It stands for progressive design, intelligent technology, and a new kind of premium that is expressive rather than traditional.

Our vehicles are instantly recognisable, combining distinctive styling with advanced EV platforms to appeal to customers who want to stand out while embracing a more sustainable future.

Why has iCaur chosen South Africa for its next phase of growth, and what opportunity do you see in this market right now?

South Africa is a strategically important market with a strong automotive heritage and a growing appetite for new mobility solutions. While EV adoption is still in its early stages, we see a clear opportunity to engage forward-thinking consumers who are ready for innovation.

Entering the market now allows iCaur to help shape the EV conversation from the outset rather than following it later.

South Africa’s EV market is still developing. How is iCaur positioning itself within this landscape from day one?

We are positioning iCaur as an accessible, confidence-building entry point into electric mobility, with competitive pricing, strong after-sales support, and clear communication of the real-world benefits of EV ownership.

But just as importantly, iCaur is built to be desirable in its own right. It’s a brand consumers will gravitate to because they like how it looks, how it feels, and how it fits into their lives, not simply because it’s electric. That combination of accessibility and genuine appeal allows iCaur to bring new drivers into the category and play a more active role in growing the EV market in South Africa.

Where does iCaur fit within the broader Chery Group portfolio, and how does it differ from brands South Africans may already know?

Within the Chery Group, iCaur is positioned as a design-led, technology-driven EV brand. While South Africans may already be familiar with Chery as a value-focused and reliable brand, iCaur operates in a more expressive and lifestyle-oriented space. It is less about convention and more about individuality, advanced platforms, and a distinct brand personality.

Trust is a key factor for any new automotive brand. What steps is iCaur taking to build confidence among South African consumers from launch?

Trust starts with backing. iCaur benefits from the scale, engineering expertise, and global experience of the Chery Group, while locally leveraging the broader Chery South Africa infrastructure. This includes an established 6,500m2 national parts warehouse, currently holding approximately R160 million worth of parts, ensuring strong parts availability from day one.

We also have an initial network of 20 dealerships ahead of launch, allowing us to prioritise consistent, high-quality customer support nationwide. Together with comprehensive warranties and dependable service, clear communication and ongoing customer engagement will be central to building long-term confidence in the brand.

Charging infrastructure remains a concern locally. How is iCaur approaching this challenge, and what can early customers realistically expect?

We acknowledge that charging infrastructure is still evolving. iCaur vehicles are designed to integrate easily into existing home and public charging environments, which is where most early adopters will charge. We are also actively engaging with infrastructure partners to support broader ecosystem development. Customers can expect practical guidance, realistic range expectations, and solutions that suit everyday use rather than idealised scenarios.

Looking ahead, what can South Africans expect from iCaur in terms of product direction, technology, and overall brand experience?

South Africans can expect a steady rollout of highly distinctive NEV products that prioritise design, digital intelligence, and driver experience. Beyond the vehicles themselves, iCaur will focus on a modern, customer-centric brand experience - one that is simple, transparent, and aligned with how people want to engage with mobility brands today.