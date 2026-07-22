Green mobility shift: Absa expands BYD EV finance offering

South Africa’s transition to electric vehicles is gaining momentum, but affordability remains one of the biggest barriers preventing wider adoption. In response, Absa and BYD have expanded their partnership beyond traditional vehicle finance, introducing targeted financial solutions designed to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible.

Source: BYD.

The expanded offering builds on the green vehicle finance ecosystem agreement formalised between Absa and BYD in July 2025. The original partnership positioned Absa as a key financial partner for BYD in South Africa, providing dealer wholesale finance, retail vehicle finance and related insurance solutions for customers purchasing BYD new-energy vehicles.

The 2026 expansion takes the relationship further by introducing dedicated customer finance products and promotional incentives aimed at addressing some of the key concerns holding consumers back from switching to electric mobility.

A major focus of the expanded offering is improving affordability. Qualifying customers purchasing selected BYD models can access a prime-minus-one percentage point interest-rate offer, helping to reduce monthly repayments and narrow the cost gap between electric and conventional vehicles.

The partnership also introduces a guaranteed future value (GFV) option, designed to address one of the most significant concerns in the EV market: uncertainty around resale values.

Managing resale risk

While electric vehicles offer lower running costs and reduced emissions, some consumers remain hesitant because battery technology is evolving rapidly and the second-hand EV market in South Africa is still developing. A guaranteed future value structure provides greater certainty by setting an agreed future value for the vehicle at the end of the finance term, subject to agreed conditions.

For consumers, this can reduce concerns about depreciation and make EV ownership a more predictable financial decision. For financial institutions, it provides an opportunity to develop new approaches to vehicle finance as mobility patterns change.

Insurance is another area where the partnership aims to support EV adoption. Absa has introduced insurance solutions linked to BYD vehicles, using vehicle data and technology to better understand EV ownership risks. The offering includes incentives aimed at reducing insurance costs for customers.

Scaling electric mobility

The expansion comes as BYD continues to grow its presence in the South African market. The Chinese automotive manufacturer entered South Africa in 2023 and has expanded its range of new-energy vehicles, including fully electric models and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

By combining vehicle technology with tailored financial products, the Absa-BYD partnership reflects a broader shift in the automotive sector. The transition to electric mobility is not only about manufacturing more affordable vehicles; it also requires supporting ecosystems that include finance, insurance, charging infrastructure and resale solutions.

For Absa, the partnership aligns with its sustainability strategy and ambitions to support the development of a green economy. By moving beyond traditional vehicle loans into a broader mobility finance proposition, the bank is positioning itself as a participant in South Africa’s evolving clean transport market.

For BYD, access to competitive finance is an important part of expanding its customer base. While early EV adoption has largely been driven by higher-income consumers and fleet operators, affordable financing options could help bring electric vehicles into the mainstream passenger-vehicle market.